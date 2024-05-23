Feld Motor Sports Wins Two Telly Awards for Content Produced for 2023 SMX Season

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. Wins Two Telly Awards for Television and Online Content Produced Around the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Series

ELLENTON, Fla., – Feld Motor Sports, Inc. and the SuperMotocross World Championship broadcast team have won two Telly Awards in the 2024 iteration of the awards for Television and Online Sports content. SMX Insider – Episode 46 – 2023 Season in Review and SuperMotocross Athlete Feature: Haiden Deegan both garnered Silver recognition in the record-breaking 45th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. Among the winners and competition this year were Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), PlayStation Studios, and more.

“Being recognized in this year’s Telly Awards is a major accomplishment for the entire SMX Broadcast Team. The awards recognize not just the dedication and passion of our team, but also the powerful stories and moments that make this sport so inspiring.” Said Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting. “We’re excited to continue telling the meaningful stories of these incredible athletes and look forward to bringing the best of the entire SuperMotocross series to our passionate fans each week.”

Click to watch the SMX Insider – Episode 46 submission that took home Silver in the General Online Sports Category.

Every week the SMX Insiders bring fans the latest news in the SuperMotocross World Championship series as we make our way through Supercross, Pro Motocross, and build towards an exciting final three post-season races in the fall. Episode 46 premiered on October 5, 2023 on the SuperMotocross YouTube Channel following the conclusion of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final. Insiders, Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas took a look back at the historical year that was 2023 and all of the triumphant wins and firsts that were witnessed from the gate drop at Anaheim 1 to the checkered flag at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Contributing to SMX Insider each week is Chris Bond, Lead SMX Producer; Hosts, Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas; Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting; Doug Cabrera, Director of Broadcast and Media Content, Michael Kirkpatrick, Supercross Video Editor; and Shawn Rogers, Supercross Video Graphics Designer.

Click to watch the SuperMotocross Athlete Feature on Haiden Deegan that took home Silver in the General Sports Television Category.

Sometimes overlooked in the heat of a season-long battle are the inspiring stories under every helmet, with racers risking it all for the ultimate title every weekend. 2023 saw no shortage of storylines with young talent transcending the sport and the old guard attempting to maintain their seats at the top. Haiden Deegan is a name that was talked about for years leading into 2023, his rookie season. The SuperMotocross broadcast team went behind the scenes with Haiden and his family, one of the most interesting families in motorsports, and found out what exactly set Deegan up for success and why he’s one of the most promising young talents in the sport today. The feature aired on NBC and Peacock during Round 13 from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, GA on April 15, 2023. Contributing to feature stories in the SuperMotocross broadcast is Pam Mariani, SMX Producer; Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting; Director of Broadcast and Media Content, Chris Bond, Lead SMX Producer; Michael Kirkpatrick, Supercross Video Editor; Shawn Rogers, Supercross Video Graphics Designer; Brent Buntyn, Camera Operator; and Robert Mariani, Colorist/Graphics.

This was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council which includes Nathalie Van Sasse Van Ysselt, VP of Design and Creative Services, MSG Sphere Studios; Barry Christie, Global Creative Lead, Meta Creative Shop; Farihah Zaman, Director, member of Brown Girl Doc Mafia; Aiden Darné, VP, Global Studio Lead Shutterstock; Malinda Wink, Executive Director Minderoo Pictures.

The full list of the 45th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.