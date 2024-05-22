Results Archive
Rob Andrews’ The Inside Line Book Available Via New U.S. Distributor

May 22, 2024
Rob Andrews’ <em>The Inside Line Book</em> Available Via New U.S. Distributor

If you haven't yet picked up our contributor Rob Andrews' excellent book The Inside Line about his time on the 500cc FIM Motocross World Championship circuit, here's a chance to get a copy directly from a new distributor here in the U.S. The Inside Line is a must-read motocross book where Rob explains what it was like to compete, travel and experience Grand Prix motocross in the 1980s, alongside such legendary champions as Andre Malherbe, Eric Geboers, Georges Jobe, David Thorpe and more. The photos alone are worth the purchase price, though Rob's story will make you wish you had a time machine to go visit some of those epic races and race circuits—Namur, Carlsbad, Farleigh Castle, etc.—from yesteryear...

Rob Andrews’ critically acclaimed motocross book, ‘The Inside Line: Racing the 500cc World Motocross Championship’ is now available in the U.S. through Burbank, California-based book distributor Autobooks-Aerobooks.

Known as ‘the world’s fastest bookstore’, Autobooks-Aerobooks are the oldest and largest automotive bookstore in the U.S.

‘The Inside Line’ traces the career of British former 500GP, Motocross des Nations and factory Kawasaki star Rob Andrews. Engagingly written, and beautifully illustrated throughout in litho printed full color, it takes you on an immersive, first-hand journey into the life and mind of a grand prix racer during the glory days of the 500cc world championship. Learn about the incredible experiences you might have always imagined on the 500GP circuit, as well as the gritty - and sometimes shocking - behind-the-scenes revelations you would never have dreamt of.

Now available direct from the US with quick and cost-effective shipping, ‘The Inside Line’ costs $69.99 and can be ordered from Autobooks-Aerobooks at the link below:

Purchase The Inside Line Book

