Jett and Hunter Lawrence gobbled up the last three 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championships, plus Justin Cooper ate up plenty of podiums in his 250 days. All three of those guys are now 450 racers, which leaves a 250-class devoid of anyone who has won the title before (unfortunately, two-time 250 National Champion Jeremy Martin recently announced he’s not racing at the moment).

This is the great unknown, and that’s great! Hard to predict who will win. Here’s some ideas on the big questions coming into the new season.

RJ’s gonna RJ, which means you’re going to get all-out effort on and off the track every week. He’s won races in the class before, but sometimes that’s too much effort and he ends up dealing with some sort of physical ailment, be it an injury or illness, from pushing to his limit. In supercross, recently, he’s fixed a lot of that, as not only was he obviously consistent enough to net the 250 West Region Supercross Championship, but he was also solid in nearly every stadium race last year. Outdoors, though? He won the opening moto of 2023 and then was all over the map with things that could only happen to RJ after that.

So, this is the usual question: Can he iron out the kinks? If so, he’s got the goods.