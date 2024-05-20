MXGP was in action over the weekend in France. In the MX2 Class, Lucas Coenen went 1-1 for his second-consecutive overall win. Hard rain started in the middle of the second race, but Coenen was not impacted as he still took the race win. Championship leader Kay de Wolf claimed second overall as 2023 MX2 Champion Andrea Adamo rounded out the overall podium. De Wolf leaves 52 points ahead of Simon Laengenfelder (fourth overall on the day) who is still nursing a recently plated broken collarbone. Coenen, after some costly crashes early in the season, is third in points.

In MXGP Class, after the qualifying race on Saturday, Jorge Prado and Tim Gajser were tied for the championship lead. Romain Febvre injured his thumb in free practice but still won the qualifying checkered flag first in front of his home crowd. Come Sunday, Gajser passed Febvre and eventually took the race win, moving him into sole possession of the points lead as Prado finished second. After the rain during the second MX2 moto, the course was muddy and puddled up, creating a completely different racetrack this go round for the 450cc field. Febvre once again got into the lead as Jeffrey Herlings got into second ahead of Gajser. Then, Gajser slid out going after Herlings, which cost the #243 three positions! Herlings took the race win after a last-lap pass after a lapper accidentally blasted Febvre and ruined his vision. Still, Febvre's 3-2 was going to claim the overall win. They handed out the trophies and did the whole podium celebration but then footage was reviewed from the last lap and Jeremy Seewer and Kevin Horgmo both jumped on waving yellow flags (which you cannot do in MXGP), bumping them each back one spot. So Gajser went from a 1-6 to 1-4 finishes after the penalty, which then gave him the overall win! Prado finished one spot behind Gajser in the second moto and also got a bump, finishing 2-5 officially for fourth overall.

For fans not closely following this championship, it seems like Prado has been running away with it. Any given weekend it seems like another #1 GasGas win and the points lead but throw in these few muddy races and this championship is actually really close. In fact, Gajser is now leading! He leaves France with a five-point lead over Prado after seven races so far down in this long championship—20 total rounds. While Prado might be the fastest rider in the series at the moment, the muddy races have been his kryptonite. Three-time MXGP Champion Gajser has stuck around and kept Prado honest, which has paid off with the race win and points lead. Two weekends off then the MXGP of Germany June 2 brings the riders all back to the gate for the eighth round.

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Unpredictable Weather Hits MXGP Again As Tim Gajser And Lucas Coenen Emerge Victorious In France

ST JEAN D'ANGELY (France) – The classic hillside venue of the Circuit du Puy de Poursay saw a tumultuous Monster Energy MXGP of France play out in front of a packed bank of fans who, like the riders and crews, had to contend with changeable weather conditions at St Jean d’Angely!

Many of the French fans that created an incredible atmosphere at the south-western circuit near Bordeaux, believed that they had seen one of their own claim victory in MXGP, as it looked like 3-2 finishes were enough for the Kawasaki Racing Team rider, Romain Febvre.

However, penalties from the Race Direction to two riders who jumped a double on waved yellow flags meant that it was Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who was classified as the winner, his 1-6 finishes becoming 1-4 to put him a single point ahead of Febvre on the day. A final lap pass by Jeffrey Herlings to snatch the second race win for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ultimately proved decisive in the overall reckoning as the Dutchman ended the day in third overall.

In MX2, Lucas Coenen completed a perfect weekend for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, his second straight Grand Prix victory which moves him up to third in the Championship standings.

MXGP

After Febvre won the RAM Qualifying Race in Saturday’s muddy conditions, the first race on Sunday was on a much drier track, which probably didn’t help the Frenchman, who was struggling with a thumb injury picked up in Free Practice on Saturday. He made the best possible start, however, taking a clear Fox Holeshot Award, his first of the year, with incoming red plate holder Jorge Prado giving chase for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing!

Gajser surged forward past a fast-starting Mattia Guadagnini on his Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing machine, while Herlings was deep in the pack and had to fight through, eventually only getting back to sixth at the finish after being passed by the Standing Construct Honda of Pauls Jonass, who claimed fifth.

Just after the finish line jump, Prado hit some braking bumps raggedly and Gajser pounced to take second. On a mission, the Slovenian dug into Febvre’s lead, and took it by squeezing the Frenchman towards the edge of the circuit on the biggest uphill section of the track!