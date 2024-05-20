Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Galicia
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
450 Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
2024 Loretta Lynn's / On-Track School Apprentice Program Application Now Open

May 20, 2024 3:15pm | by:
2024 Loretta Lynn's / On-Track School Apprentice Program Application Now Open

The following press release is from MX Sports:

EXCITING NEWS!! The Apprentice Program is now accepting applications for Loretta Lynn’s 2024. This program offers a limited number of positions in key areas so don’t wait to apply!

The groundbreaking Loretta Lynn’s/On Track School Apprentice Program fosters the next generation of off-the-bike talent for the motocross industry. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for individuals ages 16-24 with exceptional skills in other vital areas of the sport to contribute to the overall execution of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Aspiring young talents who hope to embark on a career in the industry are encouraged to apply! This innovative program will provide apprentices with mentorship from some of the most experienced and well-known members of the American motocross industry.

The dates for the 2024 Apprenticeship Program are: July 27- August 3, 2024

Applications must be submitted no later than June 24, 2024

Visit https://ontrack.school/apprentice24 to learn more and click on the Apprentice Tab to apply.

