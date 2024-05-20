2024 Loretta Lynn's / On-Track School Apprentice Program Application Now Open

The following press release is from MX Sports:

EXCITING NEWS!! The Apprentice Program is now accepting applications for Loretta Lynn’s 2024. This program offers a limited number of positions in key areas so don’t wait to apply!

The groundbreaking Loretta Lynn’s/On Track School Apprentice Program fosters the next generation of off-the-bike talent for the motocross industry. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for individuals ages 16-24 with exceptional skills in other vital areas of the sport to contribute to the overall execution of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Aspiring young talents who hope to embark on a career in the industry are encouraged to apply! This innovative program will provide apprentices with mentorship from some of the most experienced and well-known members of the American motocross industry.

The dates for the 2024 Apprenticeship Program are: July 27- August 3, 2024

Applications must be submitted no later than June 24, 2024

Visit https://ontrack.school/apprentice24 to learn more and click on the Apprentice Tab to apply.