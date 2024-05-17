Bill Orr from KYB

The first time I met him was sort of an unorthodox situation. I don't remember the whole details of this, but in the Phoenix, Arizona area, there was a rich dude or a rich organization that had these stallions, these racing horses, and a big arena. For some reason, the guy or this group of people decided to put on a supercross race there. For whatever reason, Factory Honda goes to this thing. I remember it was maybe to start getting bikes ready for the season. I want to say [Jean Michel] Bayle and [Jeff] Stanton were there, and all the race trucks and everything. It was sort of a spectacle. Something that the team shouldn’t have been at. I heard about it and I’m like, “I’m going to go watch this thing.” Anyway, I’m standing at the top of the stands watching this all go down, and it was just like, you got these three factory riders there and just a bunch of other local pros. It was the oddest thing ever. The whole team was out there. I’m standing at the top of the stadium there, and Crippa and I want to say Cliff [White] and all the mechanics came up there and stood next to me because it was a good spot to watch. The other mechanics, they didn’t know me, and I had just started working at Honda. So, none of them knew me. But Crippa stands right next to me. I’m like, “Hey, how’s it going?” He’s talkative and nice. I told him, “Hey, man, I just got a job at Honda, so maybe I’ll see you around.” He’s like, “Oh, yeah. Cool, man.” So, real nice. The other guys kind of cool-guyed and just left. But that was the first time I met him. I didn’t really know that much about him at the time, but he was instantly able to be a cool person and easy to talk to and acted like he gave a crap about anything. So, I had no idea at that point that I would be working side by side with him in the future. It was a great first encounter with him.

Fast forward, I’m going to say about two and a half years, maybe three years. I’m doing my thing on the R&D side, and he’s completely separated over on the American Honda side. Then I think by just luck or whatever, I fall into this position where I’m taking care of the test bikes and the motocross development on the R&D side. Eric and Bruce Ogilvie and those guys had the responsibility on their side to support what we were doing when we had tests going on with the Japanese dudes coming here from HGA or whatever. So, we all kind of grouped together at those times, and then went back and forth during other times, just little things back and forth. So basically, him and Bruce are the two guys that I’m working most directly with to prepare for a test, to execute a test, to get bikes ready, to fix bikes, to get the prototypes and get them set up. All that stuff. So, I’m working right with Eric at that time.

Eric, I want to say, he probably had a little ADD. Maybe we all do. But in a good way, and funny. The stuff that he would come up with and the way he went about life was just comical, I guess I could say. Everything would be like, “Yup, yup, yup.” I’m going to put this over here, and then you’d get a response. “Yup, yup, yup.” We would joke about how he would talk. It wasn’t really his voice, but he would do that “Yup, yup, yup.” So, everything was kind of like that with him. Happy-go-lucky. Never could leave anything alone. If he came up with something on a bike that everyone would go, “Oh, crap. This is pretty good.” Whether it was a jetting spec or suspension. He could do suspension, engine, everything. So, if he came up with something, it would only be on there a short amount of time. We had to kind of stop him and go, “Hey, this is pretty good. Let’s keep note of this because we know in a couple days or a week this will be out the window and you’ll be doing something else.” So, we tried to stop him along the way. At least I did. That was one of my jobs to kind of corral him a little bit. When he did get on something, then we’d pay extra attention to it.

One day we were at a test with the Japanese dudes, and it was a big one with new bikes and a full model change and all this crap. He was in charge of bringing the bikes out that were the comparison bikes. The last year’s bike in their best version, and he would make them better than when they were released. He would go through them, so little adjustments to the suspension, the motor. All these things to make these things hard to beat. But we’re out there one day, I think it was LACR, and he’s got a 2x4 duct taped to the seat. He pulls it out of the truck and the Japanese dudes are looking at it. I’m like, “What is this for?” “Everyone likes these hard seats. I’m just showing you how we could make it better.” The point was how hard our seats are, and you might as well put a 2x4 on them. But the Japanese guys didn’t think it was that funny, but it got the point across.

But I would screw around him, and with food and stuff like that. I wouldn’t do it all the time, but a couple times I remember specifically what he did. I would hide pizza in his toolbox, and on the visor in his van, and just hide it there. I remember on time it was at least two days from the time I put the slice in his toolbox. He’s rifling through his toolbox in the truck to get something to adjust something. I don't know what. He’s looking through all the drawers. Came across the one with the pizza in it. Pulled it out. I was looking for a rise. Like, “God damn it. Who put this in there?” But instead, it’s nothing. He just takes the piece of pizza, takes a bite out of it, lays it on the bench, and keeps looking for what he’s doing. Never even acknowledged that the pizza was in there or shouldn’t have been in there or who put it in there. Just took a couple bites out of it, laid it on the bench and just kept working. So that kind of gives you an idea.