A significant portion of the early part of 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross was spent talking about closest points ever, and although it didn’t end up that way, it’s worth remembering how good and close it was for a while. Enjoy this recap of what will later be looked at as a wild, fun and exciting campaign. Right now, some emotions are probably a little raw. But the drama is to be expected when this many people want to win the same thing so badly. Have at it!

Anaheim 1 Hype

Jett Lawrence’s impending move into 450 Supercross put a target was on his back, but he handled it with a controlled Anaheim 1 victory, in his usual “just build a small gap and manage it from there” fashion. The other big story? Cooper Webb found the speed he didn’t have at SMX in September on his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing ride, even beating Lawrence in their heat race.

Mudders

San Francisco and San Diego’s double mudders threw the standings, standards and confidence into a complete tailspin. Lawrence faltered a bunch, Chase Sexton (who struggled big time in the off-season) found himself with an early race win and red plate, and then Aaron Plessinger scored the most popular win in the series. At the same time, Lawrence and Jason Anderson were grabbing each other’s helmets. You may remember January and “They’re chasing the cowboy around now!”