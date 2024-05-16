Racer X Films: Stopwatch National at Glen Helen

Glen Helen Raceway hosted the inaugural “Stopwatch National” where professional racers can line up and simulate two 30-minute motos to get some prep for the Pro Motocross Championship which begins in just over a week's time at Fox Raceway. To make things interesting they offered up a $10,000 Pro Purse for the event to entice the pro riders in the area to show up and twist their throttles. See the likes of Pierce Brown, Ryder DiFrancesco, Broc Tickle, Julien Beaumer, and more take to the hills of Glen Helen Raceway. Video by Simon Cudby.