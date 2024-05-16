MXGP Returns to St. Jean d’Angely for Round 7 in France

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

BIENVENUE TO ST JEAN D’ANGELY FOR THE MONSTER ENERGY MXGP OF FRANCE

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – The FIM Motocross World Championship fires up into northern Europe for round seven, the Monster Energy MXGP of France, at the spectacular hillside venue of St. Jean d’Angely near Bordeaux on the western coast of the country. The third straight weekend of action will see the leading contenders hoping to go into the small break with some serious momentum behind them, and the classic French circuit has certainly seen some fantastic racing over the years!

The hillsides have played host to 17 MXGP events, stretching back to 1984, when France’s first World Champion Jacky Vimond took his first ever individual race win to the delight of the home crowd, even though eventual Champion that season, Austrian KTM legend Heinz Kinigadner, claimed the overall victory. The next Grand Prix at the event was an incredibly wet affair in 1989, won by Briton David Thorpe.

The 1990s saw a win for Joel Smets in his first title year of 1995, before David Vuillemin became the first home winner of an overall GP there in 1999. The 2000s saw the circuit become a more regular fixture in the calendar, with 13 events being run there since 2002, as well as two Motocross of Nations events in 2000 and 2011. Team USA won the event both times, and two riders from the 2011 event will line up for the GP in 2024 – Jeffrey Herlings and Jeremy Seewer. Amazingly, Jeremy’s Kawasaki Racing Team manager Antti Pyrhonen also competed for Finland on that day! All of the top four in the 2024 MXGP World Championship have had success there, whilst none of the MX2 line-up has won an overall GP at this venue!

The EMX125 Championship Presented by FMF series also joins the party for the third straight weekend, and after four rounds it is being led by Fantic Factory Racing EMX125 rider Noel Zanocz from Hungary, who has just a 5-point lead between himself and Racestore KTM Factory Rookies star Gyan Doensen! Spain’s Salvador Perez holds third for the RFME GASGAS MX Junior Team, and French racer Mano Faure will surely enjoy some solid local support as he lies in sixth for MJC Yamaha Europe.

In EMX250, Valerio Lata continues his quest for the title with an 18-point lead in the series for Beddini GASGAS Factory Juniors, but local hero Mathis Valin, who grew up just under 200km from the track, will have the passionate French fans behind him as he looks to make up ground for Bud Racing Kawasaki. Meanwhile, Gabriel SS24 KTM rider Cas Valk will be hoping to carry his momentum from the double win in Portugal and hack down the 7-point gap he has between himself and the Frenchman.