Inside Steward Baylor Jr.’s GNCC Race Team Featuring Thad Duvall, Rachael Archer

The following video/text is from Yoshimura:

Steward Baylor needs no introduction. 2x World Champion, 5x National Enduro Champion. A man who has always done things HIS way has a new jam for 2024 - racing Kawasaki's powered by Yoshimura and back to his winning ways with a village of team players around him. Check them out @rmredbearracing

Good things still ahead for this family man on a mission.