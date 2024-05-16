Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Inside Steward Baylor Jr.’s GNCC Race Team Featuring Thad Duvall, Rachael Archer

May 16, 2024 10:55am | by:

The following video/text is from Yoshimura:

Steward Baylor needs no introduction. 2x World Champion, 5x National Enduro Champion. A man who has always done things HIS way has a new jam for 2024 - racing Kawasaki's powered by Yoshimura and back to his winning ways with a village of team players around him. Check them out @rmredbearracing

Good things still ahead for this family man on a mission.

Read Now
