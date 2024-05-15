Yamaha to Select Top Performers From bLU cRU Invitational to Race at MXoN

The following is a press release from Yamaha Motor Corp.

Yamaha Motor USA Expands its bLU cRU Invitational Series With An Exclusive Opportunity For Youth Riders To Participate in the YZ bLU cRU Superfinale at MXoN in Matterley Basin in England.

Three Top Performers from the YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125 Classes will be selected to represent Team USA at the YZ bLU cRU SuperFinale in the UK for the first time ever!

These exclusive races allow Yamaha owners to enjoy a family-friendly weekend of racing that includes a three-moto format, followed by fun family activities, prizes, exclusive gifts and special guests. Racers who achieve a podium finish in their class will earn an exclusive trophy at the end of the weekend.

As an added benefit for 2024, Yamaha will be hosting a special 1-day bLU cRU Training Camp on the Friday of each race weekend. You'll get hands-on coaching from legendary bLU cRU ambassadors and former racers Doug Dubach, Ryan Villopoto and Damon Bradshaw! Spaces are limited. Please check the box on the registration page if you would like to a spot in the training camp.

This year’s three bLU cRU Invitational events are open to all skill levels ages 4 to 60+ and include:

May 17-19: Glen Helen Raceway; San Bernardino, CA

June 21-23: Washougal MX Park; Washougal, WA

July 12-14: Budds Creek Motocross Park; Mechanicsville, MD

Yamaha YZ bLU cRU SuperFinale in Europe

New to the bLU cRU Invitational series is an incredible and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for three youth racers to compete in Europe at Yamaha’s annual SuperFinale event.

This year, the race will take place during the Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom. Chosen youth racers will be hosted by Yamaha for the week-long experience designed to make them “feel like a factory racer” where they will race a GYT-R kitted, Yamaha-prepared motorcycle as well as receive exclusive Alpinestars gear, along with more perks to make this a lifelong memory of competing for worldwide recognition at an iconic track.

Yamaha’s Team USA will have the opportunity to take home top honors while competing with SuperFinale racers from Europe, Australia and Canada.

Classes eligible for the SuperFinale include:

YZ125cc: 13 to 16-years-old

YZ85cc: 11 to 13-years-old

YZ65cc: 8 to 11-years-old

To be selected, racers first need to compete in at least one of the three U.S. bLU cRU Invitational events, place in a qualifying top three position or be selected by Yamaha as a wild card entry. Next, qualifying riders will need to submit an application and resume to Yamaha. Final selections will be made by a panel of qualified industry judges.

Register for bLU cRU

To be eligible for this once-in-a-lifetime event, racers (all new and existing bLU cRU members) must register on the new bLU cRU website, YamahabLUcRU.com, regardless of past registration. Once registered, racers will be eligible to earn contingency for qualifying series, and all bLU cRU riders will have access to exclusive special events (including bLU cRU Invitationals), promotions, training opportunities, such as the Camp bLU cRU MX at the incredible Club MX facility April 26-28, merchandise, and more. (All Yamaha bLU cRU Invitationals are exclusive events open only to Yamaha bLU cRU members. Riders must pre-register, and spots are limited.)

Stay updated on all bLU cRU program developments by visiting the bLU cRU website, following @bLUcRUofficial on social media, and keeping an eye out for email updates.

For more information on the YZ bLU cRU Superfinale event, go to: https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/blucru/invitiational-super-finale