Redux: Salt Lake City SX Super Stats

May 15, 2024 6:00pm
by:

The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is now done and dusted following the 17th and final round of the season in Utah. Here's a quick look at some Salt Lake City Supercross stats, rider vlogs, videos, and more.

Salt Lake City SX Quick Stats

250SX

Haiden Deegan’s third career 250SX win, first showdown win, eighth career 250SX podium
RJ Hampshire’s 21st 250SX podium
Jordon Smith’s 24th 250SX podium

450SX

Chase Sexton’s ninth career 450SX win, second of the season
Justin Cooper’s first 450SX podium
Cooper Webb’s 63rd 450SX podium

  • Chase Sexton
    Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Haiden Deegan
    Haiden Deegan Align Media
  • Justin Cooper
    Justin Cooper Align Media

Season Recaps/Highlights

2024 450SX Champion: Jett Lawrence

Also received 2024 450SX Rookie of the Year award
Season Wins: 8
Season Podiums: 10  
Turning point(s): Winning Daytona SX, which was his first of a three-race win streak in the middle of the season. He also won the Nashville, Philadelphia, and Denver SX rounds in a row (rounds 14 through 16) to really seal his title.

Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence Align Media

2024 250SX West Region Champion: RJ Hampshire

Season Wins: 3
Season Podiums: 7
Turning point(s): Winning the Nashville SX East/West Showdown was big, especially after Levi Kitchen had previously dominated both the Seattle SX and the St. Louis SX Triple Crown.

RJ Hampshire
RJ Hampshire Align Media

2024 250SX East Region Champion: Tom Vialle

Season Wins: 2
Season Podiums:  7
Turning point(s): Back-to-back wins at the Daytona and Birmingham SX rounds proved to be where Vialle mentally and physically took control of the championship. After Vialle’s 18th at the season opener, he was not off the podium again until his “ride home an 11th or better and the title is yours” steady eighth at the finale.

Tom Vialle
Tom Vialle Align Media

2024 250SX Futures Champion: Cole Davies

Season Wins: 2
Season Podiums: 4 (although not everyone races all of the qualifying rounds)
Turning point(s): Since there is no season-long championship and the title is decided by who wins the finale, Davies took over the lead when Drew Adams crashed. But big picture Davies was okay last year but really took a step in the off-season when he jumped from a Yamaha YZ250F over to a GasGas MC 250F and started working with oversight from Daniel Blair.

Cole Davies
Cole Davies Align Media

Honda, Back-to-Back with Two Different Riders

Honda had not won a premier class AMA Supercross or Motocross title in over 20 years until Chase Sexton won the 450SX title with HRC last May. Now, Honda has gone back-to-back with Jett Lawrence’s title this year (oh and the Austrailian threw in a perfect 22-0 season in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship last summer in between!).

AMA Supercross Rookie of the Years

250SX: KTM’s Julien Beaumer
450SX: Honda’s Jett Lawrence

  • Julien Beaumer
    Julien Beaumer Align Media
  • Jett Lawrence
    Jett Lawrence Align Media

Fifth Under One

For the fifth time this season, a 250SX race was decided by under one second, as Deegan claimed the win by just +0.802 seconds over Hampshire.

P3 For Shock, ClubMX

Coty Schock earned third in the 250SX East Region Championship, which is huge for both him and the entire Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team.

Coty Schock
Coty Schock Align Media

Last Hurrah

Phil Nicoletti (Final SX race): 10th
Adam Cianciarulo (Final professional race): 20th

  • Phil Nicoletti
    Phil Nicoletti Align Media
  • Adam Cianciarulo
    Adam Cianciarulo Align Media

Penalty Report

Read more on the Anderson/Lawrence incident.

Post of the Week

Vlogs

Haiden Deegan: Winning The East/West Shootout In Salt Lake City – Supercross Round 17

Dean Wilson: IS THIS MY FINAL SX? SLC SUPERCROSS 2024

Kevin Moranz: Last Corner Carnage!! - Main Event Moranz

Justin Starling: The FINAL Supercross of the year! - Salt Lake City Vlog

Shane McElrath: Last Supercross Race of 2024

Adam Cianciarulo: Last Race Of My Career! | SLC Supercross VLOG

