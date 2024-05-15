The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is now done and dusted following the 17th and final round of the season in Utah. Here's a quick look at some Salt Lake City Supercross stats, rider vlogs, videos, and more.
Salt Lake City SX Quick Stats
250SX
Haiden Deegan’s third career 250SX win, first showdown win, eighth career 250SX podium
RJ Hampshire’s 21st 250SX podium
Jordon Smith’s 24th 250SX podium
450SX
Chase Sexton’s ninth career 450SX win, second of the season
Justin Cooper’s first 450SX podium
Cooper Webb’s 63rd 450SX podium
Season Recaps/Highlights
2024 450SX Champion: Jett Lawrence
Also received 2024 450SX Rookie of the Year award
Season Wins: 8
Season Podiums: 10
Turning point(s): Winning Daytona SX, which was his first of a three-race win streak in the middle of the season. He also won the Nashville, Philadelphia, and Denver SX rounds in a row (rounds 14 through 16) to really seal his title.
2024 250SX West Region Champion: RJ Hampshire
Season Wins: 3
Season Podiums: 7
Turning point(s): Winning the Nashville SX East/West Showdown was big, especially after Levi Kitchen had previously dominated both the Seattle SX and the St. Louis SX Triple Crown.
2024 250SX East Region Champion: Tom Vialle
Season Wins: 2
Season Podiums: 7
Turning point(s): Back-to-back wins at the Daytona and Birmingham SX rounds proved to be where Vialle mentally and physically took control of the championship. After Vialle’s 18th at the season opener, he was not off the podium again until his “ride home an 11th or better and the title is yours” steady eighth at the finale.
2024 250SX Futures Champion: Cole Davies
Season Wins: 2
Season Podiums: 4 (although not everyone races all of the qualifying rounds)
Turning point(s): Since there is no season-long championship and the title is decided by who wins the finale, Davies took over the lead when Drew Adams crashed. But big picture Davies was okay last year but really took a step in the off-season when he jumped from a Yamaha YZ250F over to a GasGas MC 250F and started working with oversight from Daniel Blair.
Honda, Back-to-Back with Two Different Riders
Honda had not won a premier class AMA Supercross or Motocross title in over 20 years until Chase Sexton won the 450SX title with HRC last May. Now, Honda has gone back-to-back with Jett Lawrence’s title this year (oh and the Austrailian threw in a perfect 22-0 season in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship last summer in between!).
AMA Supercross Rookie of the Years
250SX: KTM’s Julien Beaumer
450SX: Honda’s Jett Lawrence
Fifth Under One
For the fifth time this season, a 250SX race was decided by under one second, as Deegan claimed the win by just +0.802 seconds over Hampshire.
P3 For Shock, ClubMX
Coty Schock earned third in the 250SX East Region Championship, which is huge for both him and the entire Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team.
Last Hurrah
Phil Nicoletti (Final SX race): 10th
Adam Cianciarulo (Final professional race): 20th
Penalty Report
The AMA post-race penalty report notes a written warning for Jason Anderson and a written warning and fine for Hunter Lawrence from Saturday's 450SX main event incidents. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SX2024 #SuperMotocross #SMX2024 pic.twitter.com/dpMyKLpvtP— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) May 14, 2024
Post of the Week
Vlogs
Haiden Deegan: Winning The East/West Shootout In Salt Lake City – Supercross Round 17
Dean Wilson: IS THIS MY FINAL SX? SLC SUPERCROSS 2024
Kevin Moranz: Last Corner Carnage!! - Main Event Moranz
Justin Starling: The FINAL Supercross of the year! - Salt Lake City Vlog
Shane McElrath: Last Supercross Race of 2024
Adam Cianciarulo: Last Race Of My Career! | SLC Supercross VLOG