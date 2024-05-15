That’s a wrap on the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, folks! Seventeen rounds of blood, guts, and balls hanging out. What a season. Some things we thought would happen did, while other things happened that we couldn’t have predicted also happened. And then there was Cameron McAdoo in Detroit.

Look, oftentimes the finale isn’t that great. Riders that have nothing to gain and just want to survive the night, the guys who have points leads, like Tom Vialle and Jett Lawrence, do the minimum to win titles. And the finale being in Salt Lake City now after being in Las Vegas for years doesn’t help either, as the track’s dirt composition doesn’t lend itself to pushing really hard. Sort of like Denver where the hard-pack limits how hard you can push, and also allows everyone to go wide open, which doesn’t help the passing. So you get, most of the time, sort of follow-the-leader races and add in the guys that don’t care about the result and this is what you get.

But still, here are some thoughts on SLC and then some awards to the SX season as whole, if you don’t mind.

Jett Lawrence had a scary moment early in the main when he took a hard right off the three-onto the tabletop, and it looked like right then and there, the #18 was just ready to bring this thing home with minimal drama, which he did. He becomes the second-youngest rider to win a 450SX title behind Ryan Dungey and completes the second-best rookie 450SX season in history behind Jeremy McGrath.