Jason Anderson, Hunter Lawrence Received Warnings After Salt Lake City SX Incident
Early in Saturday’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale, Hunter Lawrence and Jason Anderson both found themselves in the mix in the final main event of 2024. Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper, and Cooper Webb were out front as Lawrence and Anderson battled for fourth. However, a block pass by Anderson ended up with the #96 machine on the ground. Later in the race, while getting lapped by the #21, Lawrence pulled wide and right into Anderson, although the Kawasaki rider did not go down. Anderson was right on the rear wheel of third-place Cooper Webb when Lawrence took him wide. After the race, the results did not change, Anderson still scored fourth as Lawrence came through 15th (his second worst finish of the season). You can watch the incidents below in the highlights.
Once the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) post-race penalty report was posted, both riders showed up under the 450SX Class. Anderson received a written warning for “Aggressive/Reckless Riding” as Lawrence received a written warning and a fine for a “Code of Conduct Violation.”
In Honda’s post-race press release, Lawrence said the following:
“It was an epic day for the team, and a huge night for Jettson—this was the ultimate thank-you for everyone’s hard work. It was a good day of riding. It turned out to be a practice race for me after that incident in the main event, but now we’re on to a blank slate for this summer.”
Anderson said the following in Kawasaki’s post-race release:
“We were looking to finish the season with another podium this weekend, and that was almost achieved until my altercation with a lap rider. I was super frustrated it took me out of a podium position, but I’m going to keep my head down and move our focus to the outdoors. We made huge improvements on my KX™450 this season, and I’m ready to take what we’ve learned to Fox Raceway.”
Anderson also took to Instagram with the following post:
