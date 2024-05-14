MX Large’s Geoff Meyer sent us this text after the MXGP of Galicia over the weekend.

If there was any doubt about who is the man in MXGP in 2024, Jorge Prado reminded everyone last weekend in Lugo, Spain. Racing on a circuit carrying his name, and with a huge, vocal and local crowd in attendance, the defending MXGP champion went 1-1-1 for the weekend and regained the red plate. To say celebrations went into the night in Lugo, would be an understatement.

The previous weekend in Portugal was like just a distant memory or even a dream, while Lugo turned into a nightmare for the likes of Tim Gajser, Jeffrey Herlings, and Romain Febvre. There is no other way of looking at it, because all three of those men, look in great form, but just are not quick enough to gain points on the three-time World motocross champion.

Many of us wanted to see a war between the four in Lugo, but instead, what we got was a manslaughter, as Prado dominated and rode the pace he had to, to win, not pushing at 100 percent, and just controlling the race from the front.

Boy, has the AMA Pro Motocross Championship lucked out if Prado is going to the U.S. in 2025, as all the rumor will have you believe. Jett Lawrence vs Jorge Prado might just be what we are watching for the next decade.

MXlarge: Jorge, what can you say, just a dream come true?

Jorge Prado: Yes, for sure. I mean, winning is super difficult and to make it at my home Grand Prix, I mean Madrid was already my home GP, but of course, this place is more my home Grand Prix. I grew up 15 minutes from here and I grew up riding a track that is just 30 seconds from here. So, this is the area I grew up and it just makes it even more special. With all the stuff [media] I had to do during the week and on this weekend, it was tough, but I enjoyed it a lot. It was a tough track, especially in that second moto, where there were so many ruts. I got the win on Saturday, coming from the back, I did it today starting up front, so, pretty much this weekend, nothing could stop me.

So, you got the red plate back and it was a bit like you did that on purpose to lose it and then win it back here in Lugo?

The people were saying to me, you will get the red plate back here and I was like, after winning the four GPs in a row and the points gap was not even 14 points, so I knew it was super difficult. Gajser made mistakes and I didn’t and here we are with the red plate. To have it is important, but it is more important to keep it until the end of the season and that is what I am going to work for.