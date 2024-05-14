And your schedules are close enough to where you can see each other?

Yeah, I get done right after he does so we have that lull in between. So, one of them (Vialle) did it, and Levi (Kitchen) he honestly rode really well, just didn’t get in the right spot. It's so hard when you have guys that you have to beat and he gets a better start on this kind of track. So we’ll go back to work. It’ll be good for outdoors, Tom will be good.

You’ve got to be stoked, for you, this was much better.

Yeah this has been coming for about three rounds, starting in Philly and then going into last weekend I had a good ride I just fell twice. And then today I topped it all off. I needed a race like this to get my confidence back to where I needed it to be. Coming into this race I knew I could win, I just needed to go out there and do it. My starts were good today so that’s good.

Starts are the last piece. I know that with elevation things are different, but is there something you can say like, “Okay, we figured that out too.”

Starting before Denver, I switched my technique a little bit with my feet, getting them up faster, and I had a good start in Denver but I just fell in the first turn. And then today I kind of risked it for the main, I started in second gear which I hadn’t done all day. It worked out but it could have been ugly. It was good, starts were good, riding was good. The track was hard to push on in the main event. Like I had a good pace going but there really wasn’t much to get out of it, I just had to ride good laps. Honestly JCoop (Justin Cooper) rode really well, like, he was ripping! So yeah, it was cool and I felt good.