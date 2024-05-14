MX Large’s Geoff Meyer sent us this text after the MXGP of Galicia over the weekend.

Already a legend of the sport, Jeffrey Herlings of the Red Bull KTM Factory team doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone. Most GP wins in the history of the sport, most moto wins in the history of the sport and five World Motocross Championships. His place in the folk-law of Grand Prix motocross is etched into stone and while “The Bullet” could have easily been the greatest of all time, had it not been for his brittle bones, his achievements are impressive.

Having won his first Grand Prix back in his rookie MX2 season, back in 2010, it is now 15th year in GP motocross, and we all know this is much closer to the end than the start. Stefan Everts lasted 18 years, Antonio Cairoli 18 years, so the end is near for the Dutchman.

Having not raced for most of the last two seasons, his mind and body are taking a little longer to warm up, he has always been a diesel, but now, at nearly 30 years of age, it takes time. He showed in Portugal, he can win motos again and should have probably won the GP if not for bike troubles in the mud, he also finished second to Jorge Prado last weekend, but is honest enough to know that he wasn’t beating the Spaniard in Lugo, but he was at least second.

Now, as we head to St Jean d’Angely in France, he knows as well as anyone, he has to start pulling back that 50 something lead that Prado has over him. We sat down with Jeffrey and asked him about his weekend and how he is feeling.

MXLarge: Best result of the season and on the back of a GP you could have won. How does it feel at the moment?

Jeffrey Herlings: When you lose a GP and it’s your fault, okay, but when you lose a GP and it isn’t your fault, it is a shame. I would have loved to have won last weekend, and I would have been less points behind, but it is what it is. Saturday, I holeshot and I froze, I don’t know what it was. I got arm-pump and that is what it was. Sunday, first moto wasn’t good at all, and I didn’t get a holeshot. That is a Jorge thing. I had to come from way back and I take it like it is. Pretty pumped, second podium of the year, not a win yet, but it will come.