Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Salt Lake City Supercross Video Highlights & Results

May 13, 2024 11:00am | by:
Watch: Salt Lake City Supercross Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the 17th and final round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. 

Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed the main event win as RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) and Jordon Smith (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. Hampshire claimed the 250SX West Region title, as Tom Vialle (KTM) came through eighth, which gave him the 250SX East Region title.

In the premier class, Chase Sexton (KTM) claimed the main event win as Justin Cooper (Yamaha) and Cooper Webb (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. Jett Lawrence (Honda) came through seventh to claim the 2024 450SX title.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Salt Lake City Supercross.

Salt Lake City Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2024 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Round 17 in Salt Lake City | 5/11/24 | Motorsports on NBC

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #17: Salt Lake City, UT | Rice-Eccles Stadium

2024 Supercross Championship Final: Press Conference - Salt Lake City

Weege Show: Championship Burnout Edition

Overall Results

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown Main Event

May 11, 2024
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:03.849 18 Laps 53.454 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:04.651 +0.802 53.353 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
3 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 16:06.179 +2.330 53.138 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:07.273 +3.424 53.553 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:08.974 +5.125 53.388 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Main Event

May 11, 2024
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:20.087 24 Laps 52.762 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:23.315 +3.228 53.122 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:24.493 +4.406 53.370 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:29.890 +9.803 53.063 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:32.044 +11.957 53.199 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 208
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 203
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 185
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 181
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 123
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 172
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 168
3Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 132
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 131
5Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 125
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 351
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 336
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 307
4Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 282
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 282
Full Standings
Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now