Video highlights from the 17th and final round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed the main event win as RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) and Jordon Smith (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. Hampshire claimed the 250SX West Region title, as Tom Vialle (KTM) came through eighth, which gave him the 250SX East Region title.

In the premier class, Chase Sexton (KTM) claimed the main event win as Justin Cooper (Yamaha) and Cooper Webb (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. Jett Lawrence (Honda) came through seventh to claim the 2024 450SX title.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Salt Lake City Supercross.

Salt Lake City Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights