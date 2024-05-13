Well, he has done it. Jett Lawrence claimed the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with a no-pressured seventh place finish at the season finale. Going against former champions Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, and a handful of other top factory riders was not going to be an easy feat. Lawrence had completed a perfect 22-0 season in the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship last summer, but learning the premier class of AMA Supercross is no joke and even the best motocross riders have failed to figure it out, let alone in their first 450SX season. Expectations were high for the rookie, but he delivered. After Saturday night's racing had completed, the newlycrowned #1 talked to the media about his night, his season, and his Pro Motocross expectations, and more.

Jett Lawrence: I think the most thing is that it’s finally over, really! It's felt like a long season but in some ways, it felt like it went really fast. I think the emotions might sink in tomorrow, but obviously I’m super happy about it and more happy for the team, really.

What was running through your mind during that main event?

Jett Lawrence: What was running through my mind was, “Don’t mess up, don’t mess up, don’t mess up!” Little bit of sketchiness, just back it down. Mom would have been happy with that. Any risk that could have been taken, we took it out.

You just said you were trying not to make a mistake. We did not see the pass you made on Jason Anderson, but you did look back, and then you made a mistake. Was that running through your head when you made that mistake?

I think he just forgot that there were two Lawrences out there, and he did that [knocked down Hunter] right in front of the other Lawrence. Yeah, guys like them, they need a hit in the mouth sometimes. Yeah but thankfully the mistake, it kind of worked out. At first it was like, “Oh no, a mistake.” But then it was like…. [he gestures toward waving Anderson by him] so it kind of helped me get my stuff rocked [locked in]. It is what it is.