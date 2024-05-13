After a stressful 250SX East Region heat race where he finished ninth, Tom Vialle had to make sure things did not go south in the supercross finale main event. While he only needed an 11th or better no matter where his title rival Haiden Deegan finished, Vialle's 18th gate pick in the main event presented a chance for chaos off the start. He needed a clutch start, badly, and he did it, getting a great jump, and although he went wide, he positioned himself comfortably in the top ten, which was exactly where he needed to be. Luckily, it was an uneventful main event for Vialle, and his eighth-place finish brought home the title, even though Deegan won the race. The two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion leaned on his experience and brought home the title in just his second season of racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Vialle then spoke to the media in a solo post-race press conference.

Tom Vialle, 250 East Champion. Tom, I want to talk to them about what's happened and how quickly you have made this ascent to championship in America. It hasn't been an easy road and I talked to Stephan LeGrand from LeBigUSA and he says there's a phrase in French, I won't attempt it in French, but it roughly translates as one year to learn one year to win. You lived up to that. Have you heard that before? Was that your goal to learn for one year and then win the championship in the second year?

Tom Vialle: I don't know. I mean, that's pretty amazing to do, of course, if you can learn one year and then win the second year. But, to be honest, I didn't really expect… my goal was to be consistent during the off-season and of course, try to fight for the win. But I mean, I don't know, after I won Daytona and two in a row in Birmingham, I just felt, “Okay, I got that.” Like, I'm pretty close, I can fight for the title, and I made it to the end. So, it's pretty amazing, to be honest. I felt great all season, way better than last year. I was struggling a lot last year and I feel like going to the supercross this year, I was enjoying it more.

Can you walk us through some of the emotions of the struggle in the heat? Then the less than optimal gate pick and your great start in the feature. What was that roller coaster like for you?

Actually, I had a good day in the practice in the afternoon. I felt great and I had a bad start in the heat race and the track was really muddy. We went first on the track and it was really wet, really slippery, muddy. So, I was like struggling a lot and I was I think eight or nine. So it was pretty bad and I couldn't really pass anyone on the race. So, I was like, okay the track is a little bit sketchy and I was eight or nine. So, I think 18 overall for the gate pick is pretty bad. I was far outside, and I don't know, like at the 30 second boardl, I was like, ok, I need that start. I need to have a good start and I actually had a great start. I was into fifth or sixth maybe. And then I've seen, I've seen on lap two, I think Haiden was first. So, I was like, okay I cannot do any mistake. So, I was kind of stressed little bit the whole moto. I was kind of okay. I can't do any mistakes. We managed to do eight, I think so. No, it was a good race.