In race two, there was confusion for Prado and Herlings as their gates failed to drop, so a red flag was waved to force a restart. With Vlaanderen tasting a chance at the podium, it was the Yamaha that hit the first corner in front, but halfway around the first full lap he soon fell prey to a swift move up the inside from Prado.

Gajser had started outside of the top ten, but charged through the pack to lie third by the end of the first full lap, and on lap seven he charged past Vlaanderen into second position. For the next ten laps he stalked the reigning champion in a fascinating duel of unstoppable force versus immovable object, until finally the chase was too much and the Slovenian fell in a tight left-handed corner. He managed to salvage third in the race for fourth overall.

As the track got rougher, Herlings was able to keep his speed up and pounce on those who couldn’t. With aggressive moves on Seewer, Fantic Factory Racing rider Glenn Coldenhoff, Febvre, and finally Vlaanderen, “The Bullet” worked his way into third, and was close enough to take advantage of Gajser’s fall to inherit a solid second. He even caused Prado to look over his shoulder during the final lap, and ironically the two riders who got stuck in the gate before the red flag went on to finish first and second! The result was enough to put the KTM man into second overall, his best of the year so far, with Febvre third overall.

Sadly for Vlaanderen, he crashed in a rut immediately after Herlings went past him, and finished the race in seventh to claim fifth overall. Prado’s 43rd career GP win means that he leads the series again, by just two points from Gajser. Febvre lies a further 29 points behind in third, then 11 further back is Herlings, now 52 back from the leader. It’s well and truly still on for St. Jean!

Jorge Prado: “My goal coming into the weekend was to win, win as much as I could and it just went perfect going 1-1-1 again! I’m in a good form this year and I hope we can keep it until the end of the season. I’m so happy! It was hard because I did a lot things around racing and it was a tough weekend but once I was on track, I was on it and full focus. Yesterday after a bad start I got to the front but today with good starts I was at the front from the beginning so that made it easier. Super happy with my riding and my effort, I just want to thank the whle Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team and we’ll keep it going! “

Jeffrey Herlings: “It’s my best result so far although it was unfortunate last weekend as it could have been a GP win. I mean it’s not bad at all. Okay I missed my start in the first race but managed to finish 4th. But then I had a decent start in the second one but got passed by couple of guys early on but I try to get better with the starts and it’s coming on. The speed is coming back, I feel I had the speed today in the end to work the track a bit. Not everything went together as I didn’t win but step by step I’m coming back and very happy with the podium”

Romain Febvre: “I’m happy to be on the box for sure. The first race I thought I had something for Jorge (Prado) but he was fast. I didn’t do so many mistakes and I was happy with second. Second starts were not the best actually but the first two laps went really good but then I lost a little bit my rhythm and got a bit disappointed but Vlaanderen’s crash put me on the podium so mixed emotions but we get back to work. Next weekend is my home GP so let’s go for that!”