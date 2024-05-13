Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Salt Lake City

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Salt Lake City

May 13, 2024 10:45am
by:

It’s over! The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is a wrap and on this SLC SX review, Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to talk about Jett Lawrence’s title, Jason Anderson vs Hunter Lawrence, the exciting 250SX West Region title fight, Haiden Deegan, dinners, and more.

Listen to the Salt Lake City SX review podcast file directly, or listen below or get it from the PulpMX App, or wherever you get your podcasts.

