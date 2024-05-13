Cooper Webb Undergoing Thumb Surgery Today, Eight Week Recovery Expected

In Friday’s pre-race press conference ahead of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale, Cooper Webb confirmed he has been dealing with a left thumb injury the latter half of the season. He stated the injury has impacted his mental state lining up each weekend, but that “pain is temporary” and it did not significantly impact his results. Despite the injury, he kept fighting hard each and every weekend and even closed up the 450SX championship gap Jett Lawrence had to make the title fight come down to the wire at the 17th round. Webb confirmed he would in fact need surgery to fix torn ligament damage but did not comment on his status for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which starts next Saturday (May 25) in California.

“Yeah, so it's…I'm not sure, exactly the timeline, but yeah, unfortunately it will require surgery,” Webb stated on the injury ahead of the finale. “So, we'll let you know more soon.”

Friday’s news of Webb needing surgery came just one day after Yamaha announced Eli Tomac would be out for six to eight weeks due to a Bennet’s Fracture of his own from a crash at the Denver SX.

At the season finale, Webb gutted out a third-place finish in the main event, although he came up short in a little-too-late last-ditch effort to try and steal the title away from Lawrence. The #18 finished seventh and took the 2024 450SX #1 plate, but you have to give Webb credit for his no-quit effort.