That rhythm lane after the start had multiple options. Which line choice did you think worked best, and was there an alternative line that worked better for setting up passes in the following sections?

It really came down to going inside or drifting wide in the first corner. If riders drifted, they could triple onto the tabletop and carry a lot of momentum through the following jumps. Sticking to the inside was the safer play, and also necessary if a rider was right behind you, but it was also slower, as riders would jump a bit higher on each jump without the excess speed to scrub. Passing was usually only available in the corner, but it did affect what riders could or couldn’t do.

Some tracks lend themselves well for passing, others are better for defensive riding. Which kind of track was it in SLC, and what are some examples?

This track was very difficult to pass on. The lack of traction removed most of the inside line options. The corner after the whoops was an opportunity section but if everyone knows it’s the main spot, they also know to protect the inside at all costs. If we could ever invent a way to remove 90-degree corners from racing, it would be the biggest improvement since the backward-falling gate.

For most riders, there’s nothing to lose at the finale. Did you notice the lack of pressure having a positive effect on the way anyone raced?

That dynamic can go several different directions. For some, they’re simply wanting to get out of the series healthy. They aren’t racing for any points change and their interest is waning. Their effort usually reflects this. For others, they sense opportunity. Justin Cooper fit this bill. He likely knew that Jett Lawrence wasn’t going to be taking any risks. Also, his teammates, Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb, were both injured (albeit a heroic effort by Webb). That opens the door for a great finish and he grabbed that bull by the horns. It was the type of ride I expected from Hunter Lawrence or JA21, but we got it from JC32.