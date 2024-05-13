Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire has finally done it, nailing his first professional championship in the most clutch manner possible. Tied with Levi Kitchen for the 250SX West Region points lead coming in, Hampshire built his confidence with speed in qualifying and then managed the situation brilliantly from there.

Hampshire is always honest, so you know you're going to get good stuff from him in an emotional night like this. Here's what he had to say post race.

With all you’ve been through and how long it has taken to get here, what does this mean to you?

RJ Hampshire: It’s so special and so emotional. I can sit up here for hours. Everyone has their own story and I was determined to write my own. To have a championship, to be a part of that, man, truly special. I had so many ups and so many downs, but man, there were a lot of people that believed in me. My group is small but it’s the best group of guys you can ask for. It just shows, it definitely plays a big role in my results and how I am each weekend. I would not change my group. Just massive thanks to everyone that’s been a part of this story.

At what point in this race did you realize this was your title?

I was the fastest guy all day today. I could go as fast as I needed to, and that’s just how it was. I had a decent start, did what I needed to do there. I was just trying to stay out of the way. Smitty [Jordon Smith] caught me on the inside, early, and I was fine with that. I was just follow in behind him. I was tripling on to the table, after the big triple, I don’t know why I did that. After about three laps of that I was like, “Okay bro, you need to chill.” I think it was like six minutes left, in the long rhythm, I took a look up, I knew where Levi was, and I was like “I’m fine, I can click these off no problem.” I changed my lines just to reduce the risk, first turn I was going inside roll double, whoops I was jumping through them pretty fast, going 3-3. Once Smitty went down late, Deegs [Haiden Deegan] was there and I started catching him, and I was like “Dude, go! I don’t want to win this! Go! Stay away from me!” And he was getting sketchy in the whoops and I was like, “Just jump them! I don’t care!” Yeah and then he hit a Tuff Block, and it feel in front of me, too close for comfort. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a race in my life where I was like, “I don’t want to win. Just please stay away from me.” The last couple laps, I was like, okay. And we finally did it.