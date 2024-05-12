We came into the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown with two 250SX West Region red plates, but as we all know only one rider could leave with one #1W red plate. And that rider is RJ Hampshire. Coming into the finale with a winner-takes-all battle with Levi Kitchen, Hampshire executed the only thing he had to: beat his one championship rival. And he did just that, and nearly won the race.

Hampshire set the tone early on, taking not only the top 250SX West qualifying spot but his 53.169 also topped the 250SX East times as well. But once the gate dropped on the 250SX West Region heat race, Kitchen had a great jump and exited the first turn in the lead. Hampshire quickly jumped into second place in the first rhythm section, although he came up short and could not jump to the inside and ahead of Kitchen before the turn. Kitchen would take the pressure from Hampshire the entire heat race (basically a shorter “main event” with the top riders from the entire field compared to a normal heat) and would click off lap after lap, without Hampshire getting close enough for a pass attempt. While Hampshire had the #47 covered in qualifying, Kitchen really picked it up in the heat race.

Did the Washington native make big changes after qualifying?

“Honestly, no,” Kitchen told NBC pit reporter Jason Thomas. “Just qualifying…it’s weird, it’s a certain speed you’re going for one lap. So, that second qualifying, I don’t know if anybody noticed, but I went out there and just did laps and I was just getting ready for our race. Got the holeshot [in the heat] and I just did the same thing. Yeah, qualifying times, you ever get to them in the heat race or even the main event, so yeah, felt better in that [heat race]. Looking forward to the main event. Winner take all. …It’s going to be a fun main event, for sure.”