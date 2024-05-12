The veterans of the sport knew all too well how formidable Jett Lawrence would be in his first 450 campaign in Monster Energy Supercross, because they watched him go 22-0 in Pro Motocross last summer and clinch the SMX Championship with wins in two out of three races. So they came in prepared and ready and threw everything they had at him to try to prevent a takeover in supercross. In some ways, that attack lasted all the way through the end of the season, as Chase Sexton showed signs of his old, formidable form, Cooper Webb gritted out a good ride even when his body was betraying him, and Jason Anderson dished out more Jason Anderson. They tried till the end, but it didn’t matter, in the end. Jett Lawrence emerged as the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion after a seventh-place finish in the main event.

"I think it hasn’t fully sunk in yet, but, I mean, we had times when we sucked really bad this year then also times when we weren’t too bad, so, nah, [I’m] super happy for the team and doing it for them. They’ve been awesome. They’re family now and to give them another title is just the biggest ‘thank you’ to them, I feel like. So thank you to them, to everyone around me… I couldn’t do it without the team around me, I’m just super happy… [when asked to look back on what it took to get to this point] There’s so many hard moments that we’ve had that you can’t even put it in an interview, it’s just so long. No, I’m just super happy just for my family and the team and yeah, I’m just going to leave it at that because it's too much."

Lawrence had a front-row seat to his brother Hunter getting taken down by Anderson, and then Jett quickly made a pass on Anderson but then lost traction in a corner and nearly crashed into the next, oncoming lane. From there he chose to back it way down and just cruise to the seventh. Hunter, meanwhile, went wide and held Anderson up in a corner while being lapped.