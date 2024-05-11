Welcome to Salt Lake City, Utah and what's become the traditional final round for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Three titles are on the line tonight, highlighted by the tie atop the 250 SX West Region between Levi Kitchen and RJ Hampshire, plus Tom Vialle holding a 15-point lead over Haiden Deegan in 250 SX East, and Jett Lawrence holding a 20-point gap over Cooper Webb in the 450 Class. Today's track will be hard and slick, and elevation will cut some power from the bikes. The weather is absolutely perfect. The format this afternoon will also feature the AMA National Championship event for the SX Futures program (which does not pay points through the season but instead determines the season champion by the results of only the final race of the year).

As for stories coming into the event, Hampshire and Kitchen both spoke to the media yesterday and made it clear they've focused only on each other, and will both be willing to do whatever it takes to win the title. "I don't think either of us would lose respect for each other," said Kitchen about the end result if one rider gets aggressive with the other.

In the 450s, Cooper Webb revealed yesterday that his thumb injury will require surgery. He over jumped a rhythm section yesterday during the press ride sessions and then pulled off the track and didn't return for the second riding session. But we chatted with his mechanic this morning and he said nothing was aggravated by that overjump. The plan all along was for Cooper to only ride one session, and when he overjumped, there was only one lap left in the session anyway.

Stay tuned for more from Rice-Eccles Stadium.