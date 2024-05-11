Gillette Stadium hosted the fourth and final qualifying race, which was again won by Adams. Towers came through second, over 12 seconds back of the #300 machine, which was a solid way to end his day that started off with his #15 Yamaha YZ250F going over the berm after the finish line jump and getting stuck in a mud pile! Fauser got a great start behind the top two finishers and then fought off a charging Davies to claim the final spot on the podium! The two made contact, and Fauser barely stayed up, going off the track momentarily, as Davies hit the dirt in a fair racing incident. Tyler Mollett (Husqvarna) came through fourth as Davies claimed fifth. In his first 250SX pro race, Cochran finished 15th. Unfortunately, as his team manager Daniel Blair was telling me about Gibson’s wild riding, the #23 suffered a big crash in qualifying that resulted in a broken collarbone. Gibson will not racing the finale.

Throughout the four qualifying rounds we saw a lot of fresh faces in the Supercross Futures program. Riders have “graduated” through the program to the big leagues and more riders have shuffled into the starting gates.

Finale Preview

Adams and Davies enter as the only two riders to win a qualifying main event of the four total, but as we saw in last year’s finale, that means nothing. Whoever wins tonight’s main event will be crowned the champion, no matter where they finished in any of the four qualifying races. Last May, race winners and favorites Julien Beaumer and Daxton Bennick both went down in the same corner (in separate crashes) in a slick berm on the opening laps of the race. Enter Casey Cochran, who took the race win and #1 plate. Cochran, a then-B rider when he won the title, gained his A points and pro AMA Supercross license and is now going to be in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown in the pro 250SX Class Saturday, meaning we will see our third straight different champion since the inception of the current Supercross Futures program.

Chance Hymas (Honda) won the inaugural championship finale main event in the 2022 season, followed by Cochran last year, and with both riders set to race the showdown, we will see our third straight different champion since the inception of the current Supercross Futures program. Mark Fineis, who claimed second in the 2023 championship main event, did not qualify for this year’s finale, finishing 16th, 21st, 11th, and 22nd. While that is unfortunate, Fineis has shifted his focus to motocross training, as he is set to race the full 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship for the ClubMX team. Parker Ross, who claimed third at last year’s finale, could be a rider to watch again tonight. Reven Gordon will make his debut with the Host Grindstone Kawasaki team, which he will turn pro with at the Fox Raceway National later this month. His brother Landen Gordon, seventh in his only qualifying race this year, will also be a rider to watch on his #18 Kawasaki. Don’t sleep on Klark Robbins either as the #162 GasGas rider could get into the mix as well.