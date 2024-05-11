Benistant (MX2) and Prado (MXGP) Claim MXGP of Galicia Qualifying Race Wins

Main image courtesy of GasGas Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo.

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

PRADO AND BENISTANT TAKE THE FIRST VICTORIES AT LUGO IN THE RAM QUALIFYING RACES AT THE MXGP OF GALICIA

LUGO (Galicias,Spain) – At the scenic and brilliant new venue of Lugo for the MXGP of Galicia, today’s RAM Qualifying Races provided some amazing competition to get the weekend underway! In front of a loud and enthusiastic crowd that turned out mainly to cheer for their hometown hero, the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing star Jorge Prado did not let his supporters down, with a stunning victory that involved passes on two of his main rivals. That was after the first World Championship chequered flag at this circuit was waved for Thibault Benistant of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team, but it was so nearly a very different story!

In a fascinating morning of action on a circuit that only local boy and reigning MXGP World Champion Prado had any prior knowledge of, the world’s fastest Motocross riders were soon cutting their lap times down to get the best possible gate pick. Some riders took their time to gradually reduce their lap times as they learnt the circuit, but the pack looked close on the timing charts in both classes heading into the afternoon’s RAM Qualifying Races. And all of them were able to come out in full attack mode when the gate dropped!

MXGP

World Championship leader Tim Gajser put down his marker for Team HRC with the fastest time in Free Practice, with Prado in second. Then in Time Practice it was the turn of Jeffrey Herlings to show his hand for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, flying to the pole position lap, only half a tenth of a second ahead of Gajser!

Herlings used the inside gate to good effect and led into the first corner, but Gajser cut a stunning line out of turn two to grab the lead! The Dutchman was not rolling over, however, and made a brilliant pass to take it back, before the Slovenian used a big, 450-only triple jump into the wave section to retake the advantage that Herlings would not get to take back.

Meanwhile, Prado had been battling with the fast-starting Calvin Vlaanderen, who had fought the Spaniard back to keep third for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP. A decisive move on the second lap allowed Prado to clear the #10 rider and chase down Herlings, and Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre followed him through immediately!