GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Salt Lake City Supercross Finale Pre-Race Press Conference Live

May 10, 2024 1:50pm

Hosted by Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas, the pre-race press conference ahead of the supercross season finale will feature the top five riders from each class, as well as retiring athletes Adam Cianciarulo and Phil Nicoletti.

The press conference will start at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The four red plate bikes ahead of the press conference: 250SX West Region riders #47 Levi Kitchen and #24 RJ Hampshire, 450SX Class rider #18 Jett Lawrence and 250SX East Region rider #16 Tom Vialle.
The four red plate bikes ahead of the press conference: 250SX West Region riders #47 Levi Kitchen and #24 RJ Hampshire, 450SX Class rider #18 Jett Lawrence and 250SX East Region rider #16 Tom Vialle. Align Media
  Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     SX Futures Finale, KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, May 11
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 11 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 11 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 11 - 7:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 11 - 7:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 11 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 11 - 8:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 11 - 8:00 PM
      USA
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      May 12 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      May 13 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Salt Lake City Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now