GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
Reven Gordon Joins Host Grindstone Kawasaki, to Make Pro Debut at Fox Raceway National

May 10, 2024 11:35am | by: &
Reven Gordon Joins Host Grindstone Kawasaki, to Make Pro Debut at Fox Raceway National

The following press release is from Host Grindstone Kawasaki:

Reven Gordon Signs with Host Grindstone Kawasaki

We are fortunate to have all of our sponsors on board in our efforts to expand our Supercross team into amateurs.

Reven, originally from Atascadero, CA now living in Murrieta, CA, has been racing for over 12 years. Reven has earned a spot in the final championship in Salt Lake City, Utah for the Supercross Futures after a good showing at St Louis finishing 4th. He will also be racing Cal Classic at Glen Helen. The hope for Reven is to have his pro debut at Fox Raceway. He will be abroad the Host Grindstone Kawasaki.

Main image: Gordon at the RCSX event in March, photo by Mitch Kendra

