Twisted Development has a lot of race engines in the pro paddock, that is no secret. However, it's not often that you get a chance to test a full-blown race spec engine setup before the AMA Pro Motocross Championship starts, but that is exactly what we got to do this week out at Glen Helen Raceway with Jamie Ellis. The Yamaha YZ450F is already a potent machine in stock form but building a full race spec engine for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX riders means that Twisted has to find power for them to get off the line of a deeply tilled start as well as try to keep the bike manageable for a 30-plus-two moto. TOUGH TO DO! I am not a fan of built 450 engines, but with the help of some special parts that Twisted is able to acquire, this Yamaha race engine was surprisingly one of the easier 450 race bikes that I have ridden. Check out my whole breakdown of the machine and what it was like to ride! Not often do you get some behind-the-scenes POV before the racing even starts, so this test was a moto nerd’s dream.

Film/Edit: Simon Cudby