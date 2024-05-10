In the 2024 Salt Lake City Supercross pre-race press conference, the media spoke with Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton (top three finishers in the 450SX standings). It recently became public knowledge that Webb has been struggling with a thumb injury the latter half of the supercross season, although he did manage to cut Jett Lawrence’s championship gap down in the process. However, Webb said in the pre-race press conference his hit with Jason Anderson in the final turn in the Philadelphia SX main event “finally finished it off.”
“So, the last weekend was tough, but, you know, we've healed all week,” said Webb on his sixth in Denver heading into the season finale.
This comes just one day after Yamaha announced Eli Tomac is out six to eight weeks with a thumb injury—a Bennett Fracture and torn ligaments—that also requires surgery.
Cooper Webb confirms his thumb injury will require surgery, just as his teammate Eli Tomac's injury did.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) May 10, 2024
He said there will be more information soon, but he did not comment on his status for the Pro Motocross season. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SX2024 #SuperMotocross #SMX2024
Here is what Webb had to say about his injury:
“Yeah, so it's…I'm not sure, exactly the timeline, but yeah, unfortunately it will require surgery,” Webb stated. “So, we'll let you know more soon.”
Jeremy Coker told our Aaron Hansel after the Denver SX round Webb’s injury originally happened at the Birmingham Supercross round when Webb and Jett Lawrence made contact, tearing Webb’s UCL in his thumb. Still, Webb was able to fight through the injury and cut into Jett Lawrence’s championship lead.
“Yeah, it was tough, you know, I think at the time… usually like for me, pain, it's temporary, right?” said Webb on managing the hand injury and championship battle. “So, I felt like I did a really good job, I didn't feel like it hindered me whatsoever, but like the last race at Philly, I think when I got together with Jason, that finally finished it off. So, the last weekend was tough, but, you know, we're healed all week, I was able to take the whole week off and, I feel better, you know, I feel like come around for this one. So, I mean, it's part of racing, right? I think we're all banged up at certain points during the season. And, you know, that's racing. I've raced with plenty of injuries before and been able to win, so I don't think it hindered me at all. Definitely tested the mental, but hey, that's part of it.”
Webb is still the only rider mathematically able to steal the title away from Jett Lawrence, although he has a slim chance of doing so. Lawrence enters the final up 20 points on Webb, who needs to win and have the #18 suffer a horrible night with barely any points scored. No matter where Webb finishes the main event on Saturday, if Jett finishes 17th or better, he will claim the title. Note that Lawrence has yet to finish in the double digits yet, as his season worst finish was a ninth in the San Francisco mud at the second round. Read out full championship scenarios post for more in depth detail on all three championships (450SX, 250SX East Region, and 250SX West Region).
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|336
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|316
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|282
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|282
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|264
Jason Weigandt asked the two-time 450SX Champion is finishing second was still a successful season. While Webb will not be happy to finish second, he said there are a lot of positives from his supercross season, especially turning things around from where he was at when he made his debut return to the team at last fall’s SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff round one in North Carolina where he, in his own words, “rode like shit.”
"I think when you look at the [2024] year as a whole... to make that progress in that short of time. I have a lot of great race wins and podiums and top fives and I can reflect on the mishaps, but it was a solid year,” he said. “I feel like I really established myself again. People forget most years I am in this fight. It's good to continue that. I feel like I can get it done. This is my best year yet.”
While it will not be easy, a banged-up Webb will show up tomorrow and try to fight for a win and the championship. After that, we are not sure when we will see him next just yet. The AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off May 25 in California, but there is no official word on Webb’s status for the opener yet. He will try to get through tomorrow first. Expect to hear more information on Webb’s status next week at the earliest. We will provide more information when it becomes available.
- Supercross
Salt Lake CitySX Futures Finale, KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 11
- QualifyingLiveMay 11 - 2:30 PM
- QualifyingLiveMay 11 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveMay 11 - 7:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveMay 11 - 7:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveMay 11 - 8:00 PM
- Night ShowLiveMay 11 - 8:00 PM
- Night ShowLiveMay 11 - 8:00 PM
- Nigh Show (Re-air)May 12 - 2:00 PM
- Nigh Show (Re-air)May 13 - 1:00 AM
-