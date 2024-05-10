Here is what Webb had to say about his injury:

“Yeah, so it's…I'm not sure, exactly the timeline, but yeah, unfortunately it will require surgery,” Webb stated. “So, we'll let you know more soon.”

Jeremy Coker told our Aaron Hansel after the Denver SX round Webb’s injury originally happened at the Birmingham Supercross round when Webb and Jett Lawrence made contact, tearing Webb’s UCL in his thumb. Still, Webb was able to fight through the injury and cut into Jett Lawrence’s championship lead.

“Yeah, it was tough, you know, I think at the time… usually like for me, pain, it's temporary, right?” said Webb on managing the hand injury and championship battle. “So, I felt like I did a really good job, I didn't feel like it hindered me whatsoever, but like the last race at Philly, I think when I got together with Jason, that finally finished it off. So, the last weekend was tough, but, you know, we're healed all week, I was able to take the whole week off and, I feel better, you know, I feel like come around for this one. So, I mean, it's part of racing, right? I think we're all banged up at certain points during the season. And, you know, that's racing. I've raced with plenty of injuries before and been able to win, so I don't think it hindered me at all. Definitely tested the mental, but hey, that's part of it.”

Webb is still the only rider mathematically able to steal the title away from Jett Lawrence, although he has a slim chance of doing so. Lawrence enters the final up 20 points on Webb, who needs to win and have the #18 suffer a horrible night with barely any points scored. No matter where Webb finishes the main event on Saturday, if Jett finishes 17th or better, he will claim the title. Note that Lawrence has yet to finish in the double digits yet, as his season worst finish was a ninth in the San Francisco mud at the second round. Read out full championship scenarios post for more in depth detail on all three championships (450SX, 250SX East Region, and 250SX West Region).