Knee Braces for Kids? That’s a Good Idea!

It might seem like little ones are made of rubber and can bounce back from twists and turns with nothing more than a few moments of drama, but the reality is that extra protection is a good idea when it involves the ones you care for so much. EVS has been at the forefront of protection products for moto and more for nearly 40 years. They’ve applied that knowledge to the younger set via the Genesis, an all-new youth-specific knee brace designed to provide younger riders with the same high level of protection as EVS adult knee braces.

Yup, a knee brace for kids, which means superior protection and hyperextension injury prevention. Most importantly, though, the Genesis is designed to be light and breathable so kids will actually want to wear it. It doesn’t matter how safe a brace is if a rider doesn’t want to put it on!

The Genesis utilizes a rigid yet pliable chassis, then adds the same polycentric hinges as those on the SX Series and the same modular strap system found on EVS’ Axis Knee Braces. The result is lightweight, breathable knee protection and injury prevention made exclusively for younger riders.