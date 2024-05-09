Results Archive
Weege Show: Double Thumbs Down for Webb and Tomac

May 9, 2024

Super bummer: Eli Tomac is out of this weekend's Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale in Salt Lake City with a thumb injury he suffered last weekend in Denver. It will also keep him out of at least the early rounds of Pro Motocross. Jason Weigandt reports on that, and meanwhile don't forget Cooper Webb also has a bad thumb, but he likely needs to race this weekend because the math, at least, says he could win this title if something crazy happens to Jett Lawrence.

Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now