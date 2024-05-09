Adam Ciancairulo is about to join a club that he probably thought he'd never join, the best SX/MX racers to never win a premier-class main event in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Cianciarulo had plenty of success in the sport, both indoors and outdoors, and has enjoyed factory-level support throughout his entire career. But for one reason or another—injuries, bad luck, missed opportunities, excellent competition—he somehow did not win a 450SX main event. And the craziest thing is the closest he came to a win was his very first 450SX race, the 2020 Anaheim 1 SX! He was the fastest qualifier at that race, then led much of the main event before a mistake let Justin Barcia get to him and take the win. No one leaving the stadium that night thought Adam wouldn't get a win, and soon.

Of course, he has one shot left this Saturday night in Salt Lake City but given the fact that he's pretty banged up with injuries, it seems unlikely that AC will go out with an upset win as he takes a bow and calls it a career. So, who else is in this unique club of successful professional racers at many other levels, just not the winner's circle in 450SX? We'll go from the modern era, say, 1993, which is the year Jeremy McGrath joined the premier-class full-time and suddenly SX main event wins were more difficult to come by!

With his twenty 125 National wins and two AMA 125 National Championships, as well as a star turn with Team USA in 1996 when he won a 125/Open moto outright on a 125, Steve Lamson had a career that should have landed him in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. The strange thing is the fact that he never won a 250 SX, nor a 125 SX for that matter. That kind of thing happened when you raced in the era of Jeremy McGrath, who racked up 72 main event wins between '93 and 2001. Lamson was also a contemporary of McGrath in their 125SX years, also. Not a lot of wins up for grabs there, either!