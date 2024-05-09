SX Global Signs New 10-Year Deal with FIM to Promote WSX

We've been waiting for news regarding the 2024 WSX (FIM World Supercross Championship) schedule, and while we still didn't quite get that information today, the series did provide an update regarding its long-term future. The schedule for this year appears to be a few weeks away.

The following press release is from SX Global, promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX):

SX Global signs new 10-year deal with FIM to promote the World Supercross Championship

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the global governing body of motorcycle racing, has announced that SX Global (SXG) will continue to promote the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) for the next 10 years, until 2033. The partnership includes the option of an additional decade.

After being awarded an initial 10-year deal in 2021, SX Global underwent a change of ownership in 2023, with the arrival of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori, well-known sports business professionals.

Starting from 2024, the FIM WSX will enter new territories, breaking ground in the sport across multiple continents. Events will feature star-studded rider rosters, including the return of two-time champion Ken Roczen as he looks to defend his FIM WSX title.

Jorge Viegas, FIM President, said:

“The FIM believes that SX Global has the expertise and know-how to deliver a first-class World Supercross Championship long into the future. Their vision is highly impressive, and the long-term success of this series is in safe hands.”

SX Global Co-Owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, added:

“I would like to pass on my sincere gratitude to the FIM, particularly President Jorge Viegas and the FIM Board, for entrusting us with the next 10 years of the FIM World Supercross Championship. We look forward to continuing to expand and promote the FIM WSX, as we seek innovative and exciting ways to bring the sport to the loyal existing fanbase, while welcoming new audiences from across the globe.”

SX Global will officially unveil plans for the upcoming 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship in the coming weeks.