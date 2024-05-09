And then there was one. The finale of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is upon us and what a weekend we have in store. All three championships are still in play as we enter Salt Lake City. Sure, two of three feel like they are well in hand but that 250SX West Region title is going to be a barnburner. Stories will abound as the lights come up on Saturday night. Who will make history and who will live with the “what if” that always accompanies a missed opportunity? That’s why we go racing. Heroes will be made, and hearts will be broken. Just as it should be.

The track in Salt Lake will thankfully be unbothered by weather. We should have great weather on Friday and Saturday and reasonably warm temps, too. In a season of horrific weather, at least we are going out on a high note.

The start is the prototypical long chute into a 180 left. The first rhythm will have a few different options. The distinction will be decided right away as riders will either single, double, or triple from the first jump. That will dictate what’s available the rest of the way. Sticking to the inside of the corner will be important for protecting position and will also likely remove the triple-from-the-corner option in the races. Riders could go 2-4-3-3 if feeling froggy. Watch for a few cool ideas to form up here.