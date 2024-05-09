With the gate set to drop on the final Monster Energy AMA Supercross race of 2024 this weekend, we thought we’d get into some of the different ways the three championships might play out. Sure, we have a pretty good idea of how two of them are going to end, but hey, Eli Tomac was a lock last year too. Until Denver. Things in the 250SX classes are further complicated by the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown, which combines the East and West Regions into a single, stacked race. So, with all that in mind, let’s get into the nuts and bolts of the title chases that will end on Saturday night.

450SX

There are only two guys left in contention—Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb—and Lawrence has a 20-point lead on Webb, who’s nursing a thumb injury. So, on the surface there doesn’t seem to be much Webb can do. That’s because there isn’t much he can do. Webb would need to win or get second, and have Lawrence finish 21st or worse, or somehow not qualify for the main. If Lawrence took 20th, 19th, or 18th, Webb would have to win the race to earn the championship. Lawrence could come down with the flu, get horrible food poisoning, smash his hand in the car door, crash ten times, and still finish higher than that, so really, other than an immediate mechanical failure in the main, the only hope Webb has is that Lawrence somehow gets unruly on his flight to Utah and the plane makes an unscheduled stop to forcibly deboard Lawrence.

The Bottom Line

A 17th or better gets the job done for Lawrence no matter what, so as long as he shows up in Salt Lake City, this championship is his.