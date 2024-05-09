The final round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.
450SX
Benny Bloss – Arm, Collarbone | Out
Bloss is out with a fractured arm and collarbone sustained while practicing before Denver.
Christian Craig – Elbow | Out
Craig is preparing for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after ending his supercross season early to a nagging elbow injury.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow went out at Anaheim 1 with an ankle injury. He’s missed every race since and the finale won’t be any different.
Aaron Plessinger – Elbow | Out
Plessinger will miss SLC due to a fractured elbow sustained during qualifying at Foxborough.
Ken Roczen – Leg, Foot | Out
Roczen went down in Nashville, breaking his tibia plateau, foot, and toe. He’s out for SLC.
Aaron Tanti – Thumb | TBD
Tanti has missed multiple races with a thumb injury. Several races ago we were told there was a chance he might be back for Denver, but at time of posting we hadn’t received official confirmation on his status for SLC.
Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out
On Thursday morning, Yamaha announced Tomac would be out for the supercross season finale as well as the opening rounds of Pro Motocross due to a thumb injury that requires surgery to fix. The team noted the injury as a Bennett Fracture and torn ligaments. ET3 is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.
Cooper Webb - Thumb | In
Webb has been dealing with a torn UCL in his thumb since Birmingham. He will race the finale this weekend despite the injury.
250SX West Region
Matti Jorgensen – Concussion | TBD
Jorgensen went down hard in the whoops in his heat race in Denver and sustained a concussion. He’s undergoing concussion protocol this week and will be reevaluated.
Derek Kelley – Arm | Out
Kelley missed this supercross season due to a broken arm. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.
Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | Out
Mosiman is preparing for Pro Motocross after getting landed on in St. Louis.
Luke Neese – Pelvis | Out
Neese is out with a broken pelvis sustained while practicing
Max Vohland – Hip | Out
Vohland is out with a dislocated hip suffered early this year while practicing.
Dylan Walsh – Leg | Out
Walsh is out for the season with a leg injury.
250SX East Region
Guillem Farres – Femur | Out
Farres is out for the finale after sustaining a broken femur earlier this season.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out
Forkner is out due to a bad crash in Arlington, in which he broke his L3 and L4 and scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out
Harriman had a big one in Daytona, in which he broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.
Derek Leatherman – Leg | Out
Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out
Lopes is out for SLC and is working on overcoming a difficult recovery from arm pump surgery.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out
Martin is out for the finale due to a concussion sustained in Detroit.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
McAdoo broke his scapula and sustained a partial tear in one of his shoulder muscles in Nashville. He’s out for SLC.
Cullin Park – Wrist | Out
Park will return to racing for Pro Motocross following a wrist dislocation in Detroit.
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out
Reynolds had surgery to repair a shoulder injury and is getting ready for Pro Motocross.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out
Schwartz will miss all for SLC due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand.