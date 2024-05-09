The final round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.

450SX

Benny Bloss – Arm, Collarbone | Out

Bloss is out with a fractured arm and collarbone sustained while practicing before Denver.

Christian Craig – Elbow | Out

Craig is preparing for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after ending his supercross season early to a nagging elbow injury.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow went out at Anaheim 1 with an ankle injury. He’s missed every race since and the finale won’t be any different.

Aaron Plessinger – Elbow | Out

Plessinger will miss SLC due to a fractured elbow sustained during qualifying at Foxborough.

Ken Roczen – Leg, Foot | Out

Roczen went down in Nashville, breaking his tibia plateau, foot, and toe. He’s out for SLC.

Aaron Tanti – Thumb | TBD

Tanti has missed multiple races with a thumb injury. Several races ago we were told there was a chance he might be back for Denver, but at time of posting we hadn’t received official confirmation on his status for SLC.

Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out

On Thursday morning, Yamaha announced Tomac would be out for the supercross season finale as well as the opening rounds of Pro Motocross due to a thumb injury that requires surgery to fix. The team noted the injury as a Bennett Fracture and torn ligaments. ET3 is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Cooper Webb - Thumb | In

Webb has been dealing with a torn UCL in his thumb since Birmingham. He will race the finale this weekend despite the injury.