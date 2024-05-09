Results Archive
Injury Report: Salt Lake City

May 9, 2024 12:00pm
by:

The final round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.

450SX

Benny Bloss – Arm, Collarbone | Out

Bloss is out with a fractured arm and collarbone sustained while practicing before Denver. 

Christian Craig – Elbow | Out

Craig is preparing for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after ending his supercross season early to a nagging elbow injury. 

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow went out at Anaheim 1 with an ankle injury. He’s missed every race since and the finale won’t be any different.

Aaron Plessinger – Elbow | Out

Plessinger will miss SLC due to a fractured elbow sustained during qualifying at Foxborough.

Ken Roczen – Leg, Foot | Out

Roczen went down in Nashville, breaking his tibia plateau, foot, and toe. He’s out for SLC.

Aaron Tanti – Thumb | TBD

Tanti has missed multiple races with a thumb injury. Several races ago we were told there was a chance he might be back for Denver, but at time of posting we hadn’t received official confirmation on his status for SLC.

Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out

On Thursday morning, Yamaha announced Tomac would be out for the supercross season finale as well as the opening rounds of Pro Motocross due to a thumb injury that requires surgery to fix. The team noted the injury as a Bennett Fracture and torn ligaments. ET3 is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Cooper Webb - Thumb | In

Webb has been dealing with a torn UCL in his thumb since Birmingham. He will race the finale this weekend despite the injury.

Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen Align Media

250SX West Region

Matti Jorgensen – Concussion | TBD

Jorgensen went down hard in the whoops in his heat race in Denver and sustained a concussion. He’s undergoing concussion protocol this week and will be reevaluated.

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley missed this supercross season due to a broken arm. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross. 

Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | Out

Mosiman is preparing for Pro Motocross after getting landed on in St. Louis.

Luke Neese – Pelvis | Out

Neese is out with a broken pelvis sustained while practicing

Max Vohland – Hip | Out

Vohland is out with a dislocated hip suffered early this year while practicing.

Dylan Walsh – Leg | Out

Walsh is out for the season with a leg injury. 

Benny Bloss
Benny Bloss Align Media

250SX East Region

Guillem Farres – Femur  | Out

Farres is out for the finale after sustaining a broken femur earlier this season.

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out

Forkner is out due to a bad crash in Arlington, in which he broke his L3 and L4 and scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.

Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out

Harriman had a big one in Daytona, in which he broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.

Derek Leatherman – Leg | Out

Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.

Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out

Lopes is out for SLC and is working on overcoming a difficult recovery from arm pump surgery.

Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out

Martin is out for the finale due to a concussion sustained in Detroit.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

McAdoo broke his scapula and sustained a partial tear in one of his shoulder muscles in Nashville. He’s out for SLC.

Cullin Park – Wrist | Out

Park will return to racing for Pro Motocross following a wrist dislocation in Detroit. 

Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out

Reynolds had surgery to repair a shoulder injury and is getting ready for Pro Motocross.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.

Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out

Schwartz will miss all for SLC due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand.

