On Saturday, the 17th and final round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Salt Lake City Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. NBC will run the night show broadcast on Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Salt Lake City Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round six Powerline Park GNCC in St. Clairsville, Ohio, on April 13 and 14. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season six round MXGP of Galicia takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown in a delayed airing Sunday night starting at 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross