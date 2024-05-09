Eli Tomac Sidelined for Supercross Finale and Pro Motocross Opening Rounds

Well, less than a week after Eli Tomac officially announced he would be in for all 31 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) rounds this year, including all 11 rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, Yamaha dropped some news this morning. Tomac will undergo surgery on his thumb injury, which the team has stated is a Bennett Fracture and torn ligaments, and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks. This not only knocks Tomac out for the supercross season finale, but also the first few rounds of Pro Motocross this summer, effectively ending his title run. On that timeline, the earliest we could see Tomac this summer is the round five Southwick National (June 29).

Our Aaron Hansel talked to team manager Jeremy Coker after the Denver Supercross, when he acknowledged thumb injuries to both Tomac and Cooper Webb. Tomac started in the top five but then crashed and dropped to a tenth-place finish as Webb rolled around the last few turns with his left hand off his bars, coming through fifth. Webb is expected to race this weekend's Salt Lake City Supercross.

Tomac not racing will likely give Chase Sexton third in the 450SX Championship behind Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb.

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Tomac Sidelined for Supercross Finale and Pro Motocross Opening Rounds

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac to focus on returning to full fitness for the later half of the 2024 Pro Motocross season

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac will sit out this weekend’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the opening rounds of the 2024 Pro Motocross season to focus on returning to full fitness. The multi-time champion injured his thumb in a crash during free practice at last weekend’s penultimate round in Denver, Colorado, and will undergo surgery to repair a Bennett Fracture and torn ligaments, with an estimated timeline of six to eight weeks for his return.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“It’s unfortunate to have Eli sit out this weekend and the opening rounds of the outdoor season, but our main focus is to have him back healthy. It’s just part of racing. We look forward to having him back to 100% and battling up front.”

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #3

"This is not the news I wanted to break to everyone, but at the Denver Supercross in free practice I crashed on my thumb, and it's resulted in a Bennett fracture and some torn ligaments that will require surgery to stabilize my thumb. This is a tough one to swallow, knowing that I'm going to miss the opening rounds of motocross, but I'm optimistic I will be able to race the later portion of the outdoor season and the SMX rounds. I want to thank all my fans and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for being so supportive through the Supercross season. We will be back stronger in the later half of this season."