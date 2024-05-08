The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues to roll along as we have now clicked off the 16th round of the 17-round season. Here's a quick look at some Denver Supercross stats, rider vlogs and videos, and more.

Denver SX Quick Stats

250SX

Jo Shimoda’s second career 250SX win, his tenth career 250SX podium finish. Also his seventh straight top-five finish.

Levi Kitchen’s 11th 250SX podium

RJ Hampshire’s 20th 250SX podium

450SX

Jett Lawrence’s eighth 450SX main event win of career/season, second time he won three straight races in a row

Hunter Lawrence earns second career 450SX podium, career-best P2. Jett and Hunter become the first two brothers to land on the same premier class podium together in AMA Supercross history.

Jason Anderson earns 50th career 450SX podium, second straight third-place finish