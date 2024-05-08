Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Full Schedule
Redux: Denver SX Super Stats

Redux Denver SX Super Stats

May 8, 2024 4:45pm
by:

The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues to roll along as we have now clicked off the 16th round of the 17-round season. Here's a quick look at some Denver Supercross stats, rider vlogs and videos, and more.

Denver SX Quick Stats

250SX

Jo Shimoda’s second career 250SX win, his tenth career 250SX podium finish. Also his seventh straight top-five finish.
Levi Kitchen’s 11th 250SX podium
RJ Hampshire’s 20th 250SX podium

450SX

Jett Lawrence’s eighth 450SX main event win of career/season, second time he won three straight races in a row
Hunter Lawrence earns second career 450SX podium, career-best P2. Jett and Hunter become the first two brothers to land on the same premier class podium together in AMA Supercross history.
Jason Anderson earns 50th career 450SX podium, second straight third-place finish

  • Jo Shimoda
    Jo Shimoda Align Media
  • Jett Lawrence
    Jett Lawrence Align Media

Other Stuff You Might Have Missed

Aussie Tying Another Aussie

Jett Lawrence’s eighth win of the season means he ties Chad Reed for the second most premier class supercross rookie wins in a season. Will the #18 pick up his ninth win at the season finale?

Chugging Along

In Justin Cooper’s 20th 450SX main event start, the #32 finished inside the top ten for the 18th time.

Justin Cooper
Justin Cooper Align Media

Three out of Four

Three of four riders from 250SX LCQ qualified for first career 250SX main event: P2 Preston Taylor, P3 Carter Stephenson, and P4 Brad West. Then would go on to finish 19th, 20, and 21st, respectively.

Fifth Different Winner in Nine Rounds

Shimoda became the fifth different rider to win a 250SX West Region main event this season.

Fourth Different Winner in Four Events

Shimoda also becomes the fourth different 250SX rider to win at this venue in the four supercross races it has hosted. RJ Hampshire’s win in 2023 was the only non-Honda or Kawasaki win in the four years we have raced at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium.

SX Races at Empower Field at Mile High

YearRound 250SX WinnerBrand450SX WinnerBrand
202416Jo ShimodaHondaJett LawrenceHonda
202316RJ HampshireHusqvarnaChase SextonHonda
202216Hunter LawrenceHondaJason AndersonKawasaki
201915Adam CianciaruloKawasakiEli TomacKawasaki

Closest 250SX Finish So Far

For the fourth time in the 250SX Class this season, we saw the race winner and second-place finisher separated by less than one second. The Denver SX main event saw Shimoda and Kitchen separate by only +0.649 seconds, the closest 250SX finish this season. In fact, Cooper Webb’s Seattle SX win over Chase Sexton by only +0.592 seconds is the only closer finish so far in either 250SX or 450SX this season!

Closest 250SX Finishes in 2024

RoundEventRegion/CoastWinnerSecond PlaceDifference (in seconds)
Round 16Denver SupercrossWestJo ShimodaLevi Kitchen+0.649
Round 4Anaheim 2 SupercrossWest | Triple Crown | Race 1Levi KitchenRJ Hampshire+0.723
Round 4Anaheim 2 SupercrossWest | Triple Crown | Race 2RJ HampshireLevi Kitchen+0.870
Round 2San Francisco SupercrossWestJordon SmithLevi Kitchen+0.913

Read: Thumb Injuries Hinder Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac at Denver Supercross

Double Red Plates

At the season finale—which is a Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown with both 250SX regions—we will see both Levi Kitchen and RJ Hampshire with red plates on their race bikes.

  • RJ Hampshire
    RJ Hampshire Align Media
  • Levi Kitchen
    Levi Kitchen Align Media
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 186
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 186
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 165
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 163
5Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 121
Full Standings

Back-to-Back-to-Back, Two Times

For the second time this season, Jett Lawrence has won three straight 450SX main events. While we have seen six different winners this season, only the #18 has won at least two races in a row. 

Penalty Report

There were no penalties on the AMA’s post-race penalty report from Denver.

Post of the Week

Vlogs

Kevin Moranz: Race Against the Clock! - Catastrophe Strikes TWICE

Kyle Chisholm: Denver Supercross and more – CHIZTUBE

Dean Wilson: NO PANIC ATTACKS IN DENVER THIS YEAR

Shane McElrath: CRAZY DENVER SUPERCROSS - SM12 Supercross Vlog

Justin Starling: DENVER SUPERCROSS!!! Racing in Broncos Country - Race Day Vlog

Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now