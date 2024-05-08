The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues to roll along as we have now clicked off the 16th round of the 17-round season. Here's a quick look at some Denver Supercross stats, rider vlogs and videos, and more.
Denver SX Quick Stats
250SX
Jo Shimoda’s second career 250SX win, his tenth career 250SX podium finish. Also his seventh straight top-five finish.
Levi Kitchen’s 11th 250SX podium
RJ Hampshire’s 20th 250SX podium
450SX
Jett Lawrence’s eighth 450SX main event win of career/season, second time he won three straight races in a row
Hunter Lawrence earns second career 450SX podium, career-best P2. Jett and Hunter become the first two brothers to land on the same premier class podium together in AMA Supercross history.
Jason Anderson earns 50th career 450SX podium, second straight third-place finish
Other Stuff You Might Have Missed
Aussie Tying Another Aussie
Jett Lawrence’s eighth win of the season means he ties Chad Reed for the second most premier class supercross rookie wins in a season. Will the #18 pick up his ninth win at the season finale?
Chugging Along
In Justin Cooper’s 20th 450SX main event start, the #32 finished inside the top ten for the 18th time.
Three out of Four
Three of four riders from 250SX LCQ qualified for first career 250SX main event: P2 Preston Taylor, P3 Carter Stephenson, and P4 Brad West. Then would go on to finish 19th, 20, and 21st, respectively.
Fifth Different Winner in Nine Rounds
Shimoda became the fifth different rider to win a 250SX West Region main event this season.
Fourth Different Winner in Four Events
Shimoda also becomes the fourth different 250SX rider to win at this venue in the four supercross races it has hosted. RJ Hampshire’s win in 2023 was the only non-Honda or Kawasaki win in the four years we have raced at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium.
SX Races at Empower Field at Mile High
|Year
|Round
|250SX Winner
|Brand
|450SX Winner
|Brand
|2024
|16
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|2023
|16
|RJ Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|2022
|16
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|2019
|15
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki
Closest 250SX Finish So Far
For the fourth time in the 250SX Class this season, we saw the race winner and second-place finisher separated by less than one second. The Denver SX main event saw Shimoda and Kitchen separate by only +0.649 seconds, the closest 250SX finish this season. In fact, Cooper Webb’s Seattle SX win over Chase Sexton by only +0.592 seconds is the only closer finish so far in either 250SX or 450SX this season!
Closest 250SX Finishes in 2024
|Round
|Event
|Region/Coast
|Winner
|Second Place
|Difference (in seconds)
|Round 16
|Denver Supercross
|West
|Jo Shimoda
|Levi Kitchen
|+0.649
|Round 4
|Anaheim 2 Supercross
|West | Triple Crown | Race 1
|Levi Kitchen
|RJ Hampshire
|+0.723
|Round 4
|Anaheim 2 Supercross
|West | Triple Crown | Race 2
|RJ Hampshire
|Levi Kitchen
|+0.870
|Round 2
|San Francisco Supercross
|West
|Jordon Smith
|Levi Kitchen
|+0.913
Double Red Plates
At the season finale—which is a Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown with both 250SX regions—we will see both Levi Kitchen and RJ Hampshire with red plates on their race bikes.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|186
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|186
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|165
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|163
|5
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
Back-to-Back-to-Back, Two Times
For the second time this season, Jett Lawrence has won three straight 450SX main events. While we have seen six different winners this season, only the #18 has won at least two races in a row.
Penalty Report
There were no penalties on the AMA’s post-race penalty report from Denver.
