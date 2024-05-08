Results Archive
Racer X is Hiring: Event Sales Coordinator

May 8, 2024 12:00pm | by:
Racer X is Hiring: Event Sales Coordinator

Racer X is hiring an Event Sales Coordinator for Summer 2024!

Company: Racer X Illustrated
Company Location: 122 Vista Del Rio Dr., Morgantown, WV, 26508
Industry: Sales, Motocross  
Position: Racer X Brand Event Sales Coordinator
Job Type: Part-time/Contractor

Racer X is looking for a part-time individual who will travel to 10 races for the 2024 Pro Motocross season to manage and work our event merchandise trailer. Events are located in the East and Midwest. (See event list below) Travel, accommodation, and meals are included. Depending on location, most are a two-night stay. 

The Event Sales Coordinator will manage the sales of all Racer X Brand merchandise plus Racer X magazine subscriptions with premium promotional items.  Additionally, the Event Sales Coordinator will supervise the assisting staff (1 – 2 people per event), be familiar with products, understand both the technology tools used and the processes for online and offline situations. 

Applicant Must:

  • Live in Morgantown, West Virginia, or surrounding area.
  • Willing to travel to ten (10) 2024 Pro Motocross Nationals to work at the Racer X Merchandise Trailer on weekends.
  • Prepare all necessary materials pre-event.
  • Set up and take down Racer X Event displays.
  • Sell Racer X Illustrated Subscriptions with premiums.
  • Sell Racer X Brand Merchandise.
  • Work at the Racer X headquarters office approximately 6 – 8 hours per week to:
    • Familiarize yourself with merchandise.
    • Prepack trailer with merchandise, promotional materials, required tech hardware (laptops, iPads, satellite setup, etc.) during the week.
    • Unload and clean the trailer, restock the Brand stock room, and note inventory changes in Shopify.

 Applicant requirements:

  • Be 18 years or older with a valid driver’s license.
  • Be able to drive a pickup truck while hauling an 18ft enclosed trailer.
  • Have great customer service skills, patience, and enthusiasm.
  • Have previous sales experience.
  • Be familiar and comfortable using technology.
  • Be reliable, trustworthy, hardworking.
  • Be able to handle money.

Nice to have:

  • Knowledge of the Industry/Sport
  • Experience with Shopify, Excel, and Google products.  

If you are looking for an easy way to get free access to the races, this is not the job for you. The days can be long and tough, but ultimately are satisfying and fun. It’s a great way to spend some of your summer weekends, get great industry experience, and meet some terrific people! Please submit your resume and cover letter to RacerXBrand@racerxill.com.

Event Schedule:

Event Location Dates Number of Nights 
1High Point National Mt. Morris, PAJune 14-15Local, no overnight stay needed
2The Wick 338 NationalSouthwick, MAJune 28-302
3RedBud National Buchanan, MI July 5-7 2
4Spring Creek National*Rochester, MNJuly 11-14TBD
5Lorretta Lynn's Hurricane Mills, TN July 25 - August 411
6Unadilla National New Berlin, NYAugust 9-112
7Budds Creek National Mechanicsville, MDAugust 16-182
8Ironman NationalCrawfordsville, INAugust 23-252
9SMX Playoff 1Charlotte, NC September 6-82
10TBD Special Event PAOctoberTBD
