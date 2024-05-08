Racer X is Hiring: Event Sales Coordinator

Racer X is hiring an Event Sales Coordinator for Summer 2024!

Company: Racer X Illustrated

Company Location: 122 Vista Del Rio Dr., Morgantown, WV, 26508

Industry: Sales, Motocross

Position: Racer X Brand Event Sales Coordinator

Job Type: Part-time/Contractor

Racer X is looking for a part-time individual who will travel to 10 races for the 2024 Pro Motocross season to manage and work our event merchandise trailer. Events are located in the East and Midwest. (See event list below) Travel, accommodation, and meals are included. Depending on location, most are a two-night stay.

The Event Sales Coordinator will manage the sales of all Racer X Brand merchandise plus Racer X magazine subscriptions with premium promotional items. Additionally, the Event Sales Coordinator will supervise the assisting staff (1 – 2 people per event), be familiar with products, understand both the technology tools used and the processes for online and offline situations.

Applicant Must:

Live in Morgantown, West Virginia, or surrounding area.

Willing to travel to ten (10) 2024 Pro Motocross Nationals to work at the Racer X Merchandise Trailer on weekends.

Prepare all necessary materials pre-event.

Set up and take down Racer X Event displays.

Sell Racer X Illustrated Subscriptions with premiums.

Sell Racer X Brand Merchandise.

Work at the Racer X headquarters office approximately 6 – 8 hours per week to: Familiarize yourself with merchandise. Prepack trailer with merchandise, promotional materials, required tech hardware (laptops, iPads, satellite setup, etc.) during the week. Unload and clean the trailer, restock the Brand stock room, and note inventory changes in Shopify.



Applicant requirements:

Be 18 years or older with a valid driver’s license.

Be able to drive a pickup truck while hauling an 18ft enclosed trailer.

Have great customer service skills, patience, and enthusiasm.

Have previous sales experience.

Be familiar and comfortable using technology.

Be reliable, trustworthy, hardworking.

Be able to handle money.

Nice to have:

Knowledge of the Industry/Sport

Experience with Shopify, Excel, and Google products.

If you are looking for an easy way to get free access to the races, this is not the job for you. The days can be long and tough, but ultimately are satisfying and fun. It’s a great way to spend some of your summer weekends, get great industry experience, and meet some terrific people! Please submit your resume and cover letter to RacerXBrand@racerxill.com.

Event Schedule: