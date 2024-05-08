We touched on this on the race review show, but I’m not sure what’s been going on with a lot of the tracks this year. I’ve asked if the lack of the over/under bridge hurts the designs, and I was told no. I was told that there isn’t a problem with a lack of dirt. Dirt and bridges are expensive and can be a reason why we see so many tracks with 90-degree turns in them, and then flat turns after whoops, for example.

You can’t pass in flat turns and 90-degree turns. It doesn’t make for good racing. Again, I was told bridges wouldn’t get rid of 90’s in designs, and there’s plenty of dirt. So why in the heck wouldn’t they have a berm built after a whoop section? We have to watch riders jump the nine whoops (reduced to nine this year for safety reasons) and then turn on the inside, and even if the rider on the left is blitzing, there’s zero reward for that because of no berm and no place to carry that speed or pass.

We’re somehow stuck with three and five footers only, triples that were 67 feet in 2000 and still, with the more powerful bikes now, 67 feet. I would ask why we even have triples on the tracks at this point? Why not some four-footers followed by a nine-footer “wedge” jump or a two-footer onto a five-footer? I don’t know, I’m just shooting from the hip here, but we seem to see the exact same lanes each week, with 90-degree turns in them, nine whoops and a triple. Justin Brayton had a good point on the PulpMX Show Monday when he said that maybe they need the 90 degree turns to lengthen the lap times. If you did lanes with 180’s in them, the guys go three in/four/three and are out of the lane too quickly? The tracks are not holding up with these four-strokes as it is so, shorter lap times = more time on the track and more degradation.

Look, this isn’t just me sitting up in the press box and yelling at clouds. This is what I hear from so many riders week in and week out. You can’t take everything you hear from riders as gospel, they’re sometimes incredibly biased to how their night/season is going, but I hear it too much to just ignore it. You can’t build a perfect track, it’s hard, and the guys from SMX track crew are good guys, but things seem to be a bit stale and when you add in the new safety measures of nine whoops built by a loader and no dragon-backs, you’re going to get some crusty riders.

It must’ve been so cool for Darren Lawrence to watch the 450SX main event. His two sons, Hunter leading and Jett in second, against the best riders in the world. Jett, as we all know, would go on to win his eighth race of the year and almost clinch the 450SX title, while Hunter would finish second. His rookie 450SX year has been slowly improving with a heat win, pole position, and in Denver, his second podium of the year.