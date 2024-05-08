Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
Evan Ferry to Wildcat Racing

May 8, 2024 6:10pm | by:
Evan Ferry, who recently left his spot at the Factory Triumph team, has found a new home for his debut season in AMA Pro Motocross. Wildcat Racing, which popped up last year with owner and rider Lorenzo Locurcio, has announced Ferry will race for the team this summer.

Locurcio will also return to the track this year in the 450 class, however he did recently inform us that Jose Butron, who was solid for the squad in the 450 MX division last year, will not return to the U.S. Locurcio hinted to us that he was working on a deal with a 250 rider, and it appears Ferry is that man.

The team's statement is below:

We are excited to announce our new addition for this MX season, Evan Ferry, who will make his debut for Pro Motocross.

Coming from a successful amateur career, with multiple national titles and wins in Supercross Futures, we are happy to be by his side to make this step forward for his career. Really waiting for a great season!

