Yamaha PulpMX LCQ Challenge: $131,400 Raised, View Total Payouts

Once again for 2024, Yamaha teamed up with Steve Matthes and PulpMX to continue the PulpMX LCQ Challenge series for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship. For $30 per raffle ticket, anyone could enter in for a chance to win a 2024 Yamaha YZ450F along with a ton of other great prizes. All proceeds would go to the privateers who secured the most points in the 450SX LCQ’s throughout the year when finishing outside of a transfer position. As the dust settled on the Denver Supercross, when the raffle closed on Monday night (May 6), the privateer challenge which saw a total of $131,400 raised.

Josh Hill ended up taking the overall win over Mitchell Harrison and Tristan Lane. Hill collected $24,706, Harrison collected $18,988, and Lane collected $12,703. View some photos below of the action then the total payouts below.

All told, the challenge has raised over $500,000 for privateers over the last handful of years, and it seems like the continued success of the program is likely to benefit many more privateers in the future. Well done, Steve and crew!