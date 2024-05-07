Fourth in overall qualifying led to a close second in his heat race behind Cooper Webb. But it was not a “I’m rolling over for this guy” P2. The veteran rider got the best of the fast rookie. Then in the main event, aided by a terrific jump from right outside the box, the Austrailian nailed his start and first turn line, exiting in the race lead. From there, it was really go time. Right behind the #96 was the #18, little brother!

The older brother rode a fantastic race, although around the halfway point he would get passed by his more-than-likely 2024 450SX Champion brother. Then, older bro kept little bro honest with some great laps, not letting him run away with the lead. In the final turn with the checkered flag in view and win secured, Jett looked back to see where Hunter was and made a gesture showing he was pumped. First and second for Jett and Hunter Lawrence, respectively, becoming the first brothers to land on a premier class AMA Supercross podium together.

“Yeah, I was screaming in my helmet the first lap when it was him and I out front, I was so pumped,” Jett Lawrence said on the podium afterwards. “He was riding awesome that one. And it’s so awesome to go one-two in the 450 class. It’s the top of the class, it’s awesome feeling, awesome accomplishment for our family. But no, super pumped. Excited to go to last round, hopefully we can repeat it.”

“Yeah, unreal,” Hunter said moments later on the podium. “I think that was history for brothers going one-two, so yeah. Big night for Jett as well, points wise, so yeah, awesome.”

Jett said settling for second to let Hunter run away with the win did cross his mind, but he knew three more points would help his championship lead.

What was Hunter’s approach? Even though he wanted the win, he knew the big picture as well.

“Yeah, it’s pretty easy to see obviously I’m not going to race him pretty hard, even though [to win] tonight would have been awesome, this championship’s not about me right now,” Hunter Lawrence said. “I’ll have my time next year as well, or maybe even next weekend so. Yeah, just great night overall. Cool to lead some laps. The start was really good, that’s something we’ve been struggling to execute in the main events the past few weekends. So, happy to just put it together.”