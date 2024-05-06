Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Denver Supercross Video Highlights & Results

May 6, 2024 12:00pm | by:
Watch: Denver Supercross Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the 16th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. 

Jo Shimoda (Honda) claimed the main event win as Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) and RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) rounded out the podium.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed the main event win over Hunter Lawrence (Honda) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki).

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Denver Supercross.

Denver Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

250SX Class Highlights Spanish

450SX Class Highlights Spanish

Supercross 2024 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Round 16 in Denver | 5/4/24 | Motorsports on NBC

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #16: Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 16 - Denver

Weege Show

Overall Results

Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Main Event

May 4, 2024
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:41.526 18 Laps 54.858 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:42.175 +0.649 54.968 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:43.689 +2.163 54.404 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
4 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 17:01.811 +20.285 55.179 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 17:22.324 +40.798 55.107 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Denver - 450SX Main Event

May 4, 2024
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:26.701 23 Laps 54.428 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:28.503 +1.802 54.561 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:32.105 +5.404 54.437 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:38.876 +12.175 54.707 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:48.718 +22.017 55.201 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 186
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 186
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 165
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 163
5Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 121
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 336
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 316
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 282
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 282
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 264
Full Standings
Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now